Crude Oil Prices Surge After Iran-US Tensions Escalate

The escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States has led to a surge in crude oil prices, with benchmark Brent oil reaching a new high of $97.29 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil surpassing $91.71 per barrel.

ตลาดคริปโตเคอร์เรนซีเผชิญแรงเทขายอย่างหนักในช่วงเช้าวันนี้ ส่งผลให้ราคาบิตคอยน์ร่วงหลุดระดับ 73,000 ดอลลาร์อย่างรวดเร็ว โดยลงไปทำจุดต่ำสุดที่ 72,728 ดอลลาร์ สาเหตุหลักมาจากข่าวด่วนเรื่องอิหร่านจ่อเปิดฉากโจมตีฐานทัพอากาศสหรัฐอเมริกา ซึ่งเหตุการณ์นี้ได้สั่นคลอนความเชื่อมั่นของนักลงทุนและดันราคาน้ำมันดิบโลกให้พุ่งทะยานกว่า 3 เปอร์เซ็นต์ทันที สำนักข่าว Tasnim ของอิหร่านรายงานว่า กองกำลังพิทักษ์การปฏิวัติอิสลามของอิหร่าน (IRGC) ได้พุ่งเป้าโจมตีฐานทัพอากาศสหรัฐฯ เมื่อเวลาประมาณ 04:50 น.

ตามเวลาท้องถิ่น แม้จะยังไม่มีการระบุพิกัดที่แน่ชัด แต่ปฏิบัติการครั้งนี้ถือเป็นการตอบโต้เอาคืนอย่างเด็ดขาด หลังจากที่กองทัพสหรัฐอเมริกาได้เปิดฉากโจมตีพื้นที่ทางทหารในอิหร่านไปก่อนหน้านี้ ด้านเจ้าหน้าที่สหรัฐฯ เปิดเผยผ่านสื่อ MS NOW ว่า ปฏิบัติการโจมตีก่อนหน้านี้ของสหรัฐฯ มุ่งเป้าทำลายจุดที่เชื่อว่าเป็นภัยคุกคามต่อกองกำลังทหารอเมริกัน และป้องกันความเสี่ยงต่อเส้นทางขนส่งเชิงพาณิชย์ในช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ นอกจากนี้กองทัพสหรัฐอเมริกายังสามารถสกัดกั้นและยิงโดรนของอิหร่านตกได้อีกหลายลำ ความขัดแย้งที่ปะทุขึ้นได้สร้างความตื่นตระหนกให้กับตลาดพลังงานโลกอย่างรุนแรง ส่งผลให้ราคาน้ำมันดิบเบรนต์ซึ่งเป็นมาตรฐานสากลพุ่งขึ้นกว่า 3 เปอร์เซ็นต์ แตะระดับ 97 ดอลลาร์ 29 เซนต์ต่อบาร์เรล ในขณะที่ราคาน้ำมันดิบเวสต์เท็กซัสก็ปรับตัวสูงขึ้นทะลุระดับ 91 ดอลลาร์ 71 เซนต์ต่อบาร์เรลเช่นเดียวกั





siamblockchain / 🏆 37. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crude Oil Prices Iran-US Tensions Brent Oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil Market Reaction

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