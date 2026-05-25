Creative Economy Agency (CEA) Supports 6 Teams in 5 Provinces for Festival Creator 2026

The Creative Economy Agency (CEA) is launching the second edition of Festival Creator 2026, a project aimed at developing local festival creators and elevating their festivals to a global standard. The project aims to empower festival creators in five provinces to elevate their local festivals, create a sense of identity for their cities, and boost the Thai festival industry to international standards. The project will provide a total of 9 million baht in funding for the six teams that have been selected through a nationwide selection process.

CEA เดินหน้า FESTIVAL CREATOR 2026 ปีที่ 2 หนุน 6 ทีม 5 จังหวัด พัฒนาเทศกาลสร้างสรรค์ ยกระดับเมืองและเศรษฐกิจท้องถิ่นสู่มาตรฐานสากล โครงการ FESTIVAL CREATOR 2026 โดย Creative Economy Agency (CEA) เดินหน้าต่อเนื่องเป็นปีที่ 2 เพื่อพัฒนาผู้ขับเคลื่อนเทศกาลสร้างสรรค์ท้องถิ่น หรือ Festival Creators ให้สามารถยกระดับเทศกาลที่มีอัตลักษณ์เฉพาะของพื้นที่ สร้างการจดจำให้กับเมือง และผลักดันอุตสาหกรรมเฟสติวัลไทยสู่มาตรฐานสากล โดยมีทุนสนับสนุนรวมกว่า 9 ล้านบาท สำหรับ 6 ทีมที่ผ่านการคัดเลือกจาก 5 จังหวัดทั่วประเทศโครงการมุ่งใช้ ‘พลังวัฒนธรรม’ เป็นกลไกในการขับเคลื่อนเศรษฐกิจสร้างสรรค์ ผ่านการเชื่อมโยง ‘สินทรัพย์ทางวัฒนธรรม คน และเมือง’ เพื่อสร้างเทศกาลที่ต่อยอดจากอัตลักษณ์ท้องถิ่น ทำให้เมืองมีความ ‘น่าอยู่ น่าลงทุน และน่าท่องเที่ยว’ มากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมสร้างโอกาสทางเศรษฐกิจในระดับพื้นที่อย่างเป็นรูปธรรมตั้งแต่การเสริมองค์ความรู้ การทดลองต้นแบบกิจกรรมจริง ไปจนถึงการลงพื้นที่ศึกษาและแลกเปลี่ยนเครือข่ายกับต้นแบบเทศกาลในประเท.

CEA เดินหน้า FESTIVAL CREATOR 2026 ปีที่ 2 หนุน 6 ทีม 5 จังหวัด พัฒนาเทศกาลสร้างสรรค์ ยกระดับเมืองและเศรษฐกิจท้องถิ่นสู่มาตรฐานสากล โครงการ FESTIVAL CREATOR 2026 โดย Creative Economy Agency (CEA) เดินหน้าต่อเนื่องเป็นปีที่ 2 เพื่อพัฒนาผู้ขับเคลื่อนเทศกาลสร้างสรรค์ท้องถิ่น หรือ Festival Creators ให้สามารถยกระดับเทศกาลที่มีอัตลักษณ์เฉพาะของพื้นที่ สร้างการจดจำให้กับเมือง และผลักดันอุตสาหกรรมเฟสติวัลไทยสู่มาตรฐานสากล โดยมีทุนสนับสนุนรวมกว่า 9 ล้านบาท สำหรับ 6 ทีมที่ผ่านการคัดเลือกจาก 5 จังหวัดทั่วประเทศโครงการมุ่งใช้ ‘พลังวัฒนธรรม’ เป็นกลไกในการขับเคลื่อนเศรษฐกิจสร้างสรรค์ ผ่านการเชื่อมโยง ‘สินทรัพย์ทางวัฒนธรรม คน และเมือง’ เพื่อสร้างเทศกาลที่ต่อยอดจากอัตลักษณ์ท้องถิ่น ทำให้เมืองมีความ ‘น่าอยู่ น่าลงทุน และน่าท่องเที่ยว’ มากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมสร้างโอกาสทางเศรษฐกิจในระดับพื้นที่อย่างเป็นรูปธรรมตั้งแต่การเสริมองค์ความรู้ การทดลองต้นแบบกิจกรรมจริง ไปจนถึงการลงพื้นที่ศึกษาและแลกเปลี่ยนเครือข่ายกับต้นแบบเทศกาลในประเท





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