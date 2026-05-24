Credit to Heart: Thai Bride Shares Her Dream Wedding Dress & Stylish Handmaidens

A stunning Thai bride shares her dream wedding dress and stylish handmaidens on social media after tying the knot in Norway.

จากใจ "ญาญ่า อุรัสยา" เจ้าสาวที่สวยที่สุด และชุดแต่งงานที่ทำให้ฝันเป็นจริง จับมือกันเข้าพิธีแต่งงานที่ประเทศนอร์เวย์อย่างเป็นทางการแล้วสำหรับ "ณเดชน์ คูกิมิยะ - ญาญ่า อุรัสยา" ทั้งคู่ในชุดเจ้าบ่าวเจ้าสาวเอ็นจอยสุดๆ เพราะควงคู่เต้นเข้างานกันมาเลย พร้อมกับมีเสียงเชียร์จากแขกในงานที่มาร่วมเป็นสักขีพยานรักในครั้งนี้ด้วย ซึ่งหลังจากผ่านค่ำคืนแห่งความสุขไปแล้ว คุณเจ้าสาวคนสวยก็ได้ออกมาโพสต์ภาพพร้อมข้อความถึงชุดแต่งงานในฝันว่า "ความฝันของฉันเป็นจริงอย่างแท้จริง ขอบคุณมากๆ @nicolasghesquiere @louisvuitton สำหรับชุดแต่งงานของฉัน ฉันยังคงประทับใจกับรายละเอียดและความใส่ใจที่ใส่ลงไปในทุกส่วนของชุด ฉันรู้สึกงดงามมากๆ".

ฝ โดยชุดเจ้าสาวแสนพิเศษนี้โดดเด่นด้วยงานปักลวดลายลูกไม้ชั้นสูงทั่วทั้งชุดบนผ้า tulle สีขาวถ่ายทอดความงดงามของลายลูกไม้อย่างประณีตและละเอียดอ่อน พร้อมการปักประดับด้วยไข่มุกและคริสตัลเม็ดเล็กนับพันเม็ดด้วยมือทั้งตัว รวมทั้งถุงมือ เสริมความสง่างามด้วยเวลผ้า silk tulle ปักลวดลายเข้ากับชุด นอกจากนี้ญาญัจังใส่ต่างหูรุ่น Idylle จาก Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Collection เพื่อช่วยเติมเต็มลุคในวันสำคัญให้สวยงามสมบูรณ์แบบ พร้อมรังสรรต์การแต่งหน้าด้วย La Beauté Louis Vuitton อีกด้วย ถือเป็นเจ้าสาวแสนสวยที่เพอร์เฟ็กต์ และงดงามราวกับหลุดออกมาจากเทพนิยายเลยทีเดีย





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Celebrity Weddings Fashion Beautiful Thai Bride Norway Wedding Dream Wedding Dress Stylish Handmaidens Louis Vuitton

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