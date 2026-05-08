CoreWeave: Strong Revenue Growth, Increased Profitability

CoreWeave, a provider of cloud-based GPU computing services, reported a significant increase in revenue and profitability in the latest quarter. The company's revenue grew by more than two times compared to the same period last year, reaching 981.8 million dollars. The net loss widened to 740 million dollars from 315 million dollars or 1.49 dollars per share in the previous quarter. CoreWeave aims to achieve revenue targets of 2.45 billion to 2.6 billion dollars in the second quarter, with a target of 2.53 billion dollars in the mid-range. This is slightly lower than the target of 2.69 billion dollars set by its main competitor, LSEG. CoreWeave continues to maintain its revenue growth strategy and aims to achieve sales of 12 billion to 13 billion dollars. The company also reported delivering all contracted power of approximately 3.5 gigawatts and having outstanding revenue of 99.4 million dollars at the end of the quarter. CoreWeave is competing with major cloud providers and generating high profits. The company has also recently increased its stake in CoreWeave by 2 million dollars, indicating its commitment to further developing its data center infrastructure.

รายได้เพิ่มขึ้นกว่าสองเท่าในไตรมาสนี้ จาก 981.8 ล้านดอลลาร์ในปีก่อนหน้า ตามคำแถลง ผลขาดทุนสุทธิเพิ่มขึ้นเป็น 740 ล้านดอลลาร์จาก 315 ล้านดอลลาร์หรือ 1.49 ดอลลาร์ต่อหุ้นในไตรมาสเดียวกันของปีที่แล้ว CoreWeave ตั้งเป้ารายรับในไตรมาสสองอยู่ที่ 2.

45 พันล้านดอลลาร์ถึง 2.6 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ระดับกลางอยู่ที่ 2.53 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ซึ่งตามหลังฉันทามติ LSEG ที่ 2.69 พันล้านดอลลาร์ สำหรับปี 2026 CoreWeave ยังคงรักษาแนวทางด้านรายได้ไว้ เรียกร้องให้มียอดขาย 12 พันล้านดอลลาร์ถึง 13 พันล้านดอลลาร์ บริษัทสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วยกำลังไฟฟ้าตามสัญญาทั้งหมดประมาณ 3.5 กิกะวัตต์ พร้อมด้วยรายได้ที่ค้างอยู่ 99.4 พันล้านดอลลาร์ หน่วยประมวลผลกราฟิกให้เช่าแก่บริษัทต่างๆ รวมถึง OpenAI และ Anthropic ที่กำลังฝึกอบรมและใช้งานโมเดลปัญญาประดิษฐ์ CoreWeave กำลังแข่งขันกับบริษัทคลาวด์ขนาดใหญ่และทำกำไรได้สูง และกำลังกู้ยืมเงินจำนวนมากในกระบวนการเพื่อเป็นเงินทุนในการพัฒนาศูนย์ข้อมูล กล่าวเมื่อต้นปีนี้ว่าได้ซื้อหุ้นเพิ่มเติมใน CoreWeave มูลค่า 2 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ซึ่งมุ่งมั่นที่จะนำผลิตภัณฑ์ต่างๆ ของผู้ผลิตชิปมาใช้S&P ได้อัปเกรดอันดับเครดิต CoreWeave เป็นเชิงบวกจากมีเสถียรภาพ Nitin Agrawal หัวหน้าฝ่ายการเงินของ CoreWeave กล่า





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