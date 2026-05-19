Cuban proposed taxing AI tokens less than 50 cents each to keep up with the rapid growth of AI infrastructure. The goal is to manage the energy demand for data centers and the coercive power of Big Tech companies while lowering the cost of computing resources. The tax fund supports funding initiatives to support political movements with credible voices in AI. However, this approach received criticism from the tech industry regarding the potential increase in production costs and the chance of market shifts to other countries.

He proposed collecting a tax lower than 50 cents for each million AI tokens that are processed by large AI models.

He believes that this idea will provide the US with a way to manage the rapidly growing AI infrastructure, address the growing energy demand and the coercive power of Big Tech companies, many of whom have previously thought that regulations would stifle innovation.

However, after several years, the industry has reached a consensus that regulations are necessary to bring the technology into wider use, and the industry has started working together with the legal sector and funding initiatives to support political movements.

He sees that AI companies may also have to follow this path in the future, when AI is used more deeply in finance, healthcare, education, and government services, as countries begin to feel the pressure for clear regulations. The tax is aimed at large AI service providers that primarily use large language models, excluding projects like Open-source and small systems.

This idea is based on a sales tax model, where companies do not only pay taxes on profits but also pay based on usage. The main concern with this proposal is that it may force companies to improve AI model efficiency, as large models require substantial computational power, which leads to high electricity consumption.

Data centers that provide AI services are putting pressure on the electrical grid in the US, as competition between companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Meta is increasing. Cuban estimates that this tax can generate up to $10 billion per year in the near term, with the potential to increase substantially as the use of AI expands across various industries.

This money may be used to reduce the national debt or help workers affected by automation. However, this proposal has received criticism from the technology industry, with Palmer Luckey, the founder of Anduril Industries, warning that collecting a tax on AI use may harm American companies and give foreign competitors a competitive advantage.

He argued that if production costs in the US increases, companies and consumers may move to AI services based abroad instead of or in addition to US-based services





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