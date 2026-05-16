Clever Carragher Throws Darts at Fans, Yet Persistent Again In Rolls Out Another Classic Headache For Liverpool

In yet another critical assessment of the once-proud club, Carragher singles out the ‘lack of identity’ and the absence of key individuals for Liverpool's struggles this season. He questions how the Reds could still find themselves in the top five, despite this season being their first time to witness Fan Dijk's poor performance and mentions the lack of back-up options.

มันเป็นแบบนี้มาตั้งแต่วันแรกของฤดูกาลในเกมที่ผ่านมาในการเจอ บอร์นมัธ แล้ว ลิเวอร์พูล มีผู้เล่นที่อ่อนแอเกินไป ทั้งในแง่ของสภาพร่างกายและสภาพจิตใจ ซึ่งเรื่องนี้ต้องได้รับการแก้ไข และดูเหมือน อาร์เน่อ สล็อต จะเป็นคนทีต้องมารับผิดชอบล้างป่าช้าในฤดูกาลหน้า.

คาร์ร่า ใส่ยับผ่านหน้าจอทีวี "แต่ผลการแข่งขันแบบนี้ มันไม่ได้ช่วยให้อะไรดีขึ้นเลย โดยเฉพาะในแง่ความรู้สึกของแฟนบอลที่มีต่อตำแหน่งกุนซือของเขาในตอนนี้ ลิเวอร์พูล ชุดนี้ไม่มีอะไรที่โดดเด่นเลย พวกเขาดูเหมือนทีมระดับกลางตารางธรรมดา ๆ และโดน วิลล่า หลอกซี้ซั้วตั้วเฮียลากไปเชือดนิ่ม ๆ", อดีตกองหลังหงส์แดงยังยอมรับว่าเขาแทบไม่เชื่อสายตาว่าทีมรักจะยังอยู่อันดับ 5 ของตารางได้ เมื่อดูจากสถิติเกมเยือนสุดแย่ที่ไม่สามารถเอาชนะทีมใน 9 อันดับแรกได้เลยตลอดทั้งฤดูกาล.

เมื่อคุณดูผลงานเกมเยือนเหล่านั้น ผมคิดว่ามันบ่งบอกถึงบุคลิกและคาแรคเตอร์ของทีมได้เป็นอย่างดี ผมแทบไม่เชื่อเลยว่า ลิเวอร์พูล จะอยู่ที่ 5 ในลีก ลองคิดถึงจำนวนประตูที่เสียสิ เกมรุกก็ไม่เคยดูอันตราย สถิตಿเกมเยือนก็ห่วยแตก... แต่ลิเวอร์พูลอยู่ที่ 5 ในพรีเมียร์ลีก? ว้าว.

นี่เป็นฤดูกาลแรกเลยนะที่ผมเห็น ฟาน ไดจ์ค ดูเหมือนมนุษย์มนาทั่วไป (มีความผิดพลาด) และมันส่งผลกระทบต่อคนอื่น ๆ พอ ฟาน ไดจ์ค ไม่ได้อยู่ในฟอร์มที่ดีที่สุด บางครั้งคุณต้องการให้คู่ขาของเขาบิดตัวขึ้นมาช่วยแบกบ้าง แต่ที่ผ่านมามันไม่เคยเกิดขึ้นเล





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