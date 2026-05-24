City of Sangkhlaburi on the Path to Becoming a Smart City

The project aims to consolidate data spread across the city and empower city officials to plan and drive forward a Smart City strategy amid the three core areas: environment, health, and city management. Essential for addressing various challenges, including supporting vulnerable groups and managing complaints, the solution contributes to a tangible improvement in the quality of life for city dwellers, through efficient public services and transparency. Moreover, by bridging different datasets into a unified platform, the project updates city services across the board, presenting a significant challenge in the traditional management model, but provides the potential for a significant improvement in public service delivery. Coinciding with Esri Thailand's adoption of the ArcGIS platform, the city of Sangkhlaburi, in Nakhon Sawan Province, aims to elevate to the status of a Smart City, working alongside Esri Thailand to reach its goals. By entering this agreement with Esri Thailand, the city of Sangkhlaburi stands to create a more efficient and organized way to manage city data, thereby improving the quality of public services and making the city a more livable and transparent community.

มาใช้เป็นแพลตฟอร์มกลางเพื่อรวบรวมข้อมูลที่กระจัดกระจายของเมือง ทำให้ผู้บริหารสามารถวางแผนและตัดสินใจขับเคลื่อนสู่เมืองอัจฉริยะ ( Smart City ) ได้อย่างแม่นยำ เทคโนโลยีดังกล่าวถูกนำไปประยุกต์ใช้ใน 3 ด้านหลัก คือ สิ่งแวดล้อม สาธารณสุข และการบริหารจัดการเมือง ซึ่งช่วยให้สามารถแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ ได้อย่างรวดเร็วและตรงจุด เช่น การดูแลกลุ่มเปราะบาง และการจัดการเรื่องร้องเรียน โครงการนี้ส่งผลให้คุณภาพชีวิตของประชาชนดีขึ้นอย่างเป็นรูปธรรม ผ่านบริการสาธารณะที่มีประสิทธิภาพและโปร่งใส ทำให้ประชาชนเกิดความเชื่อมั่นและรู้สึกมีส่วนร่วมในการพัฒนาเมือง สีคิ้วพลิกโฉมเมืองสู่ Smart City เต็มรูปแบบ จับมือ Esri Thailand ใช้ Arc GIS เชื่อมทุกข้อมูลเมือง บนแพลตฟอร์มเดียว ยกระดับบริการประชาชนรอบด้านอาจเป็นเรื่องของความท้าทายของการบริหารจัดการเมืองแบบเดิมที่ข้อมูลกระจัดกระจายและซ้ำซ้อน , เทศบาลเมืองสีคิ้ว จังหวัดนครราชสีมา มีแนวคิด และอยากสร้างจุดเปลี่ยนครั้งสำคัญด้วยการยกระดับสู่เมืองอัจฉริยะ ( Smart City ) อีกหนึ่งขั้น ผ่านความร่วมมือกับ บริษัท อีเอสอาร์ไอ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด ผู้นำด้านแพลตฟอร์ม Location Intelligenc.

มาใช้เป็นแพลตฟอร์มกลางเพื่อรวบรวมข้อมูลที่กระจัดกระจายของเมือง ทำให้ผู้บริหารสามารถวางแผนและตัดสินใจขับเคลื่อนสู่เมืองอัจฉริยะ (Smart City) ได้อย่างแม่นยำ เทคโนโลยีดังกล่าวถูกนำไปประยุกต์ใช้ใน 3 ด้านหลัก คือ สิ่งแวดล้อม สาธารณสุข และการบริหารจัดการเมือง ซึ่งช่วยให้สามารถแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ ได้อย่างรวดเร็วและตรงจุด เช่น การดูแลกลุ่มเปราะบาง และการจัดการเรื่องร้องเรียน โครงการนี้ส่งผลให้คุณภาพชีวิตของประชาชนดีขึ้นอย่างเป็นรูปธรรม ผ่านบริการสาธารณะที่มีประสิทธิภาพและโปร่งใส ทำให้ประชาชนเกิดความเชื่อมั่นและรู้สึกมีส่วนร่วมในการพัฒนาเมือง สีคิ้วพลิกโฉมเมืองสู่ Smart City เต็มรูปแบบ จับมือ Esri Thailand ใช้ ArcGIS เชื่อมทุกข้อมูลเมือง บนแพลตฟอร์มเดียว ยกระดับบริการประชาชนรอบด้านอาจเป็นเรื่องของความท้าทายของการบริหารจัดการเมืองแบบเดิมที่ข้อมูลกระจัดกระจายและซ้ำซ้อน , เทศบาลเมืองสีคิ้ว จังหวัดนครราชสีมา มีแนวคิด และอยากสร้างจุดเปลี่ยนครั้งสำคัญด้วยการยกระดับสู่เมืองอัจฉริยะ (Smart City) อีกหนึ่งขั้น ผ่านความร่วมมือกับ บริษัท อีเอสอาร์ไอ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด ผู้นำด้านแพลตฟอร์ม Location Intelligenc





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GIS Data Management Collaboration Smart Cities GIS Data Management Collaboration Esri Thailand Arcgis Sangkhlaburi Nakhon Sawan Province Smart City Consolidate Data Enviroment Health City Management Supporting Vulnerable Groups Managing Complaints

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