Chainlink Price Achievements Milestone Following Bullish Trends on Social Media

Chainlink's prices have been on a bullish trend, with significant gains recorded over the past few days. This news is also cited in the paragraph.

แม้จะเผชิญกับการปฏิเสธที่ประมาณ 10 ดอลลาร์ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ แต่ราคาของ Chainlink ดูเหมือนจะทำลายแนวต้านทางจิตวิทยาในที่สุด หลังจากการเคลื่อนไหวที่รุนแรงในวันศุกร์ที่ 8 พฤษภาคม บริษัทวิเคราะห์ crypto ที่มีชื่อเสียงได้ระบุตัวเร่งปฏิกิริยาที่อาจเกิดขึ้นเบื้องหลังการฟื้นตัวของราคาล่าสุดของ LINKในโพสต์ล่าสุดบนแพลตฟอร์มโซเชียลมีเดีย X ทาง Santiment ระบุปัจจัยผลักดันราคาของ Chainlink ให้แตะ 10.

48 ดอลลาร์ ซึ่งเป็นมูลค่าตลาดสูงสุดนับตั้งแต่เดือนมกราคม จากข้อมูลของบริษัทข่าวกรองตลาด ราคาที่พุ่งสูงขึ้นในวันที่ผ่านมาได้ผลักดันให้โทเค็น LINK ติดอันดับ 15 สกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่ใหญ่ที่สุดตามมูลค่าหลักทรัพย์ตามราคาตลา





thaifrx / 🏆 34. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chainlink Price Achievement Milestone Bullish Trends Social Media

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โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ออกโรงเตือนอิหร่าน ว่าสหรัฐฯ จะโจมตีพวกเขาให้หนักหน่วงกว่าเดิมประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐฯ โพสต์ข้อความผ่าน Truth Social ระบุว่า กองทัพสหรัฐฯ ได้ทำลายล้างกลุ่มผู้โจมตีชาวอิหร่านที่มุ่งเป้าหมายไปยังเรือพิฆาตของกองทัพเรือสหรัฐฯ 3 ลำ ขณะแล่นผ่านช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ พร้อมเตือนว่า ‘เราจะซัดกลับให้หนักกว่า และรุนแรงกว่าเดิมมาก’ หากอิหร่านไม่ยอมลงนามในข้อตกลงเร็ว ๆ นี้

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ราคาทองคำปรับตัวขึ้นตามทองโลก แนะนำทยอยขายตามแนวต้านที่ระดับ 72,000 บาท และทยอยซื้อตามแนวรับที่ 71,600 บาทThe Thai Gold Association announced the price of gold at 09.08 AM. The spot price of gold is 70,554.64 baht per baht gold and the selling price is 73,000 baht per baht gold. The analysis from Huace Securities Gold Futures Co., Ltd. indicates that the gold price has been down and tested the support of 4,700 and 4,670 dollars. It is expected that the gold price will rise and test the resistance of 4,770 dollars. There may be a downward correction again in the future. If the gold price drops below 4,670 dollars, it may adjust the base again. The gold price in the country is expected to be stable according to the gold price and the baht. It is recommended to sell at the resistance level of 72,000 baht and buy at the support level of 71,600 baht. If the price drops below 71,400 baht, it is recommended to sell to cut the loss. The movement of gold in the past few days has been down due to the recovery of the US dollar index (DXY) and the rise of US 10-year bonds. The price of oil has risen to 103 and 97 dollars per barrel. The negotiations between the US and Iran are focused on the MOU, which is a short-term agreement, rather than a peace agreement. The survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that the long-term outlook for inflation in the US remains stable, with a forecast of 3.1% and 3% for 3-year and 5-year inflation, respectively, and a forecast of 3.6% for 1-year inflation, up from 3.4% in March. The Fed's view on lowering interest rates may become more optimistic.

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Apple may remove 256GB model from MacBook Neo lineupApple is considering removing the 256GB model from the MacBook Neo lineup due to rising production costs of the popular model. If Apple decides to remove the 256GB model, the starting price of the MacBook Neo will increase by $100 immediately, although Apple may not adjust the price of any individual model. This strategy is not new for Apple, as the company has previously removed some models from the Mac Studio and Mac mini lineups. The main reason for the increase in production costs is the rising demand for memory, particularly in the AI and data center markets, which has led to a shortage of supply. MacBook Neo has also been more popular than expected, using the same chip as the iPhone 16 Pro. The first batch of MacBook Neo reportedly uses a downgraded GPU chip to control costs and allow Apple to set a lower starting price. Another option being discussed is adding a new color to the existing MacBook Neo models to help reduce the emotional impact of any potential price increases or lineup changes in the future. This could make the MacBook Neo feel more fresh and modern, even if the price or lower-tier models change.

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Thai News: Upgrade of Social Security Benefits and Rights for WorkersThe Social Security Office attaches great importance to the upgrading of workers' rights and benefits, preparing to include home workers in the cash replacement system to ensure equal protection with other workers. The reform also aims to improve the eligibility criteria for family benefits, such as unlocking the eligibility of married couples for cash replacement, expanding the eligibility of children to receive cash replacement in case of the death of the employee, and allowing employees to declare the beneficiary in advance. In addition, the office pays special attention to the continuous care of disabled workers, providing continuous replacement benefits to workers who have exhausted their rights under the original law, starting from the date of the amendment, and increasing the number of components of the medical committee, the insurance committee, and the beneficiary committee to ensure fairness and transparency. The office also improves the structure of the management and supervision of the fund by enhancing the system of the board of directors, increasing the number of representatives of employers and employees in the medical committee, and adjusting the term of office of the board of directors, the medical committee, and the inspection committee to 2 years, with a maximum of 2 terms, to ensure continuity and prevent the concentration of power.

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Thai PM's Statement from ASEAN Summit Reflects 'Rurikaw' Power ShiftThai PM Ms. Rachada Thandanirkhacha briefs media on PM Anutin Charnvirakul's visit to the ASEAN Summit in Cebu, highlighting role of Thailand in foreign policy and commitment to SACEU's growth.

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Potato CFD: Europese Potato Price Soars Up 704.35%The price of Potato CFD which follows the price of European potatoes went up 704.35% in less than a month. The current price is set at €18.50 per 100 kilos on 6 May 2019, up from €2.11 on 21 April 2019.

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