China's Solar Export Remains Strong Despite Domestic Market Slump

The solar export of China, despite the sluggish domestic market, continues to grow robustly. In April 2026, it surged by 60% compared to the previous year, driven by the increasing global demand for solar energy due to the rising energy prices caused by the geopolitical tensions between Iran and the US. The growth of solar energy in China has been a significant contributor to the expansion of its renewable energy capacity, particularly in the mid-2010s. China installed a record-breaking 315 GW of new solar capacity in 2025, accounting for more than half of the global new solar capacity additions. However, the growth rate has significantly slowed down in recent months, with the installation of solar panels in March dropping by 56% compared to the same period last year, leaving only 9 GW installed. The April installation was down by 79% from the previous year, with only 10 GW installed. The analysts expect the installation to slow down in the coming years, with the installation in 2026 being particularly affected by the global slowdown in solar energy demand in China. The CfD system, a new pricing mechanism for solar energy projects, has created uncertainty for developers and banks, who are now looking for alternative financing options and restructuring in the industry. Despite the challenges, China's solar export remains robust, with the country exporting nearly 1.2 million tons of solar panels in April 2026, a slight decrease from the peak in March but still a 60% increase compared to the previous year. The analysts attribute this to the growing global interest in solar energy, driven by the rising energy prices and geopolitical tensions.

แม้ตลาดในประเทศจะสะดุด แต่การส่งออกเซลล์แสงอาทิตย์ของจีนยังคงเติบโตแข็งแกร่ง โดยในเดือนเมษายน 2026 เพิ่มขึ้นถึง 60% เมื่อเทียบกับปีก่อนหน้า ปัจจัยที่หนุนการส่งออกคืออุปสงค์ทั่วโลกที่เพิ่มขึ้น เนื่องจากราคาพลังงานที่สูงขึ้นจากความขัดแย้งระหว่างประเทศ ทำให้พลังงานแสงอาทิตย์เป็นที่น่าสนใจมากขึ้น การติดตั้งพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ของจีนในปี 2026 ชะลอตัวลงอย่างมาก หลังรัฐบาลปรับระบบสนับสนุนโครงการใหม่จากการรับประกันราคารับซื้อไฟฟ้าไปสู่ระบบสัญญาส่วนต่างราคา (CfD) ทำให้นักพัฒนาโครงการและสถาบันการเงินต้องปรับตัวต่อความไม่แน่นอนด้านรายได้ อย่างไรก็ตาม การส่งออกเซลล์แสงอาทิตย์ของจีนยังคงเติบโตแข็งแกร่ง จากอุปสงค์ทั่วโลกที่เพิ่มขึ้นท่ามกลางราคาพลังงานที่สูงขึ้นจากความขัดแย้งระหว่างอิหร่านและสหรัฐฯ พลังงานแสงอาทิตย์เป็นองค์ประกอบสำคัญของการขยายกำลังการผลิตพลังงานหมุนเวียนของจีนมาตั้งแต่ช่วงกลางทศวรรษ 2010 จีนติดตั้งกำลังการผลิตใหม่ 315 กิกะวัตต์ (GW) ในปี 2025 คิดเป็นมากกว่าครึ่งหนึ่งของกำลังการผลิตพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ใหม่ทั้งหมดของโลก โดยในปีก่อนหน้านั้น จีนเพิ่มกำลังการผลิตใหม่ 277G.

แม้ตลาดในประเทศจะสะดุด แต่การส่งออกเซลล์แสงอาทิตย์ของจีนยังคงเติบโตแข็งแกร่ง โดยในเดือนเมษายน 2026 เพิ่มขึ้นถึง 60% เมื่อเทียบกับปีก่อนหน้า ปัจจัยที่หนุนการส่งออกคืออุปสงค์ทั่วโลกที่เพิ่มขึ้น เนื่องจากราคาพลังงานที่สูงขึ้นจากความขัดแย้งระหว่างประเทศ ทำให้พลังงานแสงอาทิตย์เป็นที่น่าสนใจมากขึ้น การติดตั้งพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ของจีนในปี 2026 ชะลอตัวลงอย่างมาก หลังรัฐบาลปรับระบบสนับสนุนโครงการใหม่จากการรับประกันราคารับซื้อไฟฟ้าไปสู่ระบบสัญญาส่วนต่างราคา (CfD) ทำให้นักพัฒนาโครงการและสถาบันการเงินต้องปรับตัวต่อความไม่แน่นอนด้านรายได้ อย่างไรก็ตาม การส่งออกเซลล์แสงอาทิตย์ของจีนยังคงเติบโตแข็งแกร่ง จากอุปสงค์ทั่วโลกที่เพิ่มขึ้นท่ามกลางราคาพลังงานที่สูงขึ้นจากความขัดแย้งระหว่างอิหร่านและสหรัฐฯ พลังงานแสงอาทิตย์เป็นองค์ประกอบสำคัญของการขยายกำลังการผลิตพลังงานหมุนเวียนของจีนมาตั้งแต่ช่วงกลางทศวรรษ 2010 จีนติดตั้งกำลังการผลิตใหม่ 315 กิกะวัตต์ (GW) ในปี 2025 คิดเป็นมากกว่าครึ่งหนึ่งของกำลังการผลิตพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ใหม่ทั้งหมดของโลก โดยในปีก่อนหน้านั้น จีนเพิ่มกำลังการผลิตใหม่ 277G





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China Solar Export Global Demand Energy Prices Geopolitical Tensions Solar Energy Renewable Energy Solar Panels Solar Capacity Solar Energy Projects Pricing Mechanism Alternative Financing Options Industry Restructuring

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