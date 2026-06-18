China's Growing Power and the Shift to a Multipolar Currency System

China's growing economic and political power has given it the leverage to tell trading partners that from now on, they should pay for goods and energy with yuan. The global financial system is heading towards a 'Multipolar Currency System' - a system composed of several major currencies, including the US dollar, the euro, and the yuan. This will increase diversity and stability in the long run. To become a global currency, the market needs to be 'deep' and flexible. The Chinese government is preparing to enter the global market with the issuance of offshore RMB bonds in Hong Kong, totaling 84,000 million yuan in 2019, as an alternative asset for global investors to use as a safe haven for value preservation.

China 's growing power as a major buyer and producer (accounting for nearly 1 in 3 of global industrial production) has given it the leverage to tell trading partners that from now on, they should pay for goods and energy with yuan.

In addition to trade, another key driver is 'geopolitical conflict' and events of uncertainty in strategic chokepoints like the Hormuz Strait. This has shown many countries that relying on the US dollar in the oil trading system (Petrodollar) is fragile and risky.

According to Marc Uzan, the CEO of Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee, the global financial system is heading towards a 'Multipolar Currency System' - a system composed of several major currencies, including the US dollar, the euro, and the yuan. This will not be a single-currency system, but rather a system with multiple currencies sharing the role of reserve currency.

This will increase diversity and stability in the long run. To become a global currency, the market needs to be 'deep' and flexible.

The Chinese government is preparing to enter the global market with the issuance of offshore RMB bonds in Hong Kong, totaling 84,000 million yuan in 2019, as an alternative asset for global investors to use as a safe haven for value preservation. The attraction of the Multipolar Currency System is not about believing that the yuan will replace the dollar tomorrow, but about the changing of the 'major currency of the world'.

Changes in the major currency of the world often affect the direction of capital flows, safe assets, and returns on investment over the long term. In the past, when the dollar was the center of the global financial system, most capital flowed into assets denominated in dollars, such as US government bonds, US stocks, and US dollar deposits.

This allowed the US to attract capital from around the world continuously. However, if the world is moving towards a multipolar system, the picture may change.

Central banks in many countries may distribute foreign exchange reserves among different currencies, and investors may increase their weight in yuan or euro assets, while the bond and stock markets of different countries may play a more significant role in attracting capital from around the world.

For Thailand, China is the number one trading partner for major exports such as fresh fruits, rubber, chemicals, and agricultural products. Although the yuan may grow well, the US dollar still has an advantage in terms of structure and remains the major currency of the world in the short term.

To reduce the risk of exchange rate fluctuations, Thailand should start studying and using the 'yuan-baht' direct settlement system with China more, reducing the cost of currency conversion and avoiding the volatility of the US dollar.

To increase flexibility in the portfolio, it is not advisable to rely solely on assets denominated in dollars, but to diversify into assets denominated in other currencies to take advantage of new opportunities.

It is important to follow the monetary policy of China and watch for any new measures or instruments that China may introduce in the yuan market outside the country, as they may provide new investment opportunities with attractive returns





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China Multipolar Currency System Petrodollar Direct Settlement System Portfolio Diversification Global Financial System Capital Flows Safe Assets Returns On Investment Direct Settlement System Portfolio Diversification Global Financial System Capital Flows Safe Assets Returns On Investment

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