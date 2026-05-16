China taking lead in clean energy technology export

China is fast becoming the world's largest clean energy technology exporter, with a rapid growing export of solar panels, lithium-ion batteries, and electric vehicles to global markets. World energy mix is changing and Chinese strategy of expansion overseas manufacturing play important role to fulfill the growing demand and overtake another leading role of 'world's factory' to 'center of future energy technology'

China is quickly becoming a leader in clean energy technology , expanding its export of key three, such as solar panels , lithium-ion batteries, and electric vehicles , to the world's markets in a rapid growth rate.

The Chinese strategy of struggling with new markets and expanding overseas manufacturing to meet the growing demand and the new role of the country as a 'world's factory' to a 'center of future energy technology' changes in response to the volatility of the global energy market. China not only holds the world's largest solar capacity but also has the world's largest battery capacity and largest number of electric vehicles.

China is becoming the most important producer of clean energy technology as the world's energy mix is changing. According to Ember data from this March, the export of clean energy technology from China increased by 70% compared to the previous year, with a 80% increase in solar cell exports and a 53% increase in electric vehicle exports.

The rapid growth rate also includes the export of lithium-ion batteries, reaching a 34% increase. This statistics clearly indicates that the world is rapidly heading towards energy transformation, and China is taking the lead in responding to the world's growing demand accordingly.

Most of the countries importing solar panels, electric vehicles, and lithium-ion batteries from China have been in Asia and Africa, which have experienced the most severe impact from the energy crisis.

Exports of clean energy technology in China can exceed 68 GW within a month, accounting for more than 90% of the previous annual statistics, achieving more than 50 countries with the highest imported equipment of solar systems from China at the same time.

In terms of solar cells, China has the potential to export more than 68 GW at a time, higher than the previous annual record by nearly 50%, while being supported by the more than 50 countries in the world that entered the imported equipment production history of solar systems from China at the same time





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China Clean Energy Export Solar Panels Lithium-Ion Batteries Electric Vehicles World's Largest Global Markets Strategy New Markets Expansion Overseas Manufacturing World's Factory Center Of Future Energy Technology

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