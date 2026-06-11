BlackRock Prepares to Launch Bitcoin ETF with Covered Call Strategy

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is making significant moves again. They recently filed an amendment with the SEC to prepare the launch of iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BITA) on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BITA. The key aspect is the creation of a new type of fund that focuses on paying dividends to Bitcoin holders but lower than the two biggest ETFs in the 'covered call' category, which are 95bp and 99bp. The Covered Call strategy involves holding Bitcoin and IBIT shares simultaneously. The fund will sell call options on a monthly basis to generate premiums and distribute the proceeds as cash or as part of the fund's dividend. While this strategy may result in missing out on significant gains if Bitcoin prices surge, it offers steady and low-volatility returns compared to directly holding Bitcoin. A significant advantage of this fund is its low expense ratio of 0.65%, which is significantly lower than the expense ratios of the two largest Covered Call ETFs, YBTC and BTCI, which are 0.95% and 0.99%, respectively. Many believe that we will see the launch of BITA in the near future, as BlackRock needs to catch up to Goldman Sachs's scheduled launch in early July. Currently, BlackRock is the undisputed leader in the Spot Bitcoin ETF market, with IBIT being the largest and most liquid fund. The expansion of this product to create a dividend-focused fund is a significant step towards making Bitcoin a mainstream asset that caters to investors in various forms.

ยักษ์ใหญ่แห่งวงการจัดการสินทรัพย์ของโลกอย่าง BlackRock กำลังมีความเคลื่อนไหวครั้งสำคัญอีกครั้ง ล่าสุดทางบริษัทได้ยื่นเอกสารฉบับแก้ไขต่อ SEC สหรัฐอเมริกาเพื่อเตรียมเปิดตัว iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF ภายใต้สัญลักษณ์ซื้อขาย BITA บนกระดาน Nasdaq โดยความน่าสนใจคือการเป็นกองทุนรูปแบบใหม่ที่เน้นการจ่ายปันผลให้กับผู้ถือครอง Bitcoin et al but lower than the two biggest ETF s in ' covered call ' category which are 95bp and 99bp.

My guess is this is going to launch...

รูปแบบการสร้างรายได้ของกองทุน BITA จะใช้กลยุทธ์ Covered Call โดยกองทุนจะถือครอง Bitcoin และหุ้นของกองทุน IBIT ควบคู่กันไป จากนั้นในทุกเดือนทางกองทุนจะแบ่งสัดส่วนประมาณ 25 ถึง 35% ของมูลค่ากองทุนมาขายสัญญา Call Option เพื่อรับค่าพรีเมียมและนำมาจ่ายเป็นกระแสเงินสดหรือเงินปันผลให้กับนักลงทุน แม้ว่ากลยุทธ์นี้จะทำให้ผู้ถือครองพลาดโอกาสทำกำไรก้อนโตหากราคา Bitcoin พุ่งแรงกะทันหัน แต่มันก็แลกมาด้วยผลตอบแทนที่สม่ำเสมอและมีความผันผวนต่ำกว่าการถือครองเหรียญโดยตรง ไม้ตายสำคัญที่ทำให้กองทุนนี้ดูน่าสนใจคือการหั่นค่าธรรมเนียมของผู้สนับสนุนลงมาเหลือเพียง 0.65% ซึ่ง Eric Balchunas นักวิเคราะห์จาก Bloomberg มองว่านี่คือความได้เปรียบทางต้นทุนอย่างชัดเจน เพราะเมื่อเทียบกับกองทุน Covered Call รายใหญ่อย่าง YBTC และ BTCI แล้ว สองกองทุนนั้นเก็บค่าธรรมเนียมสูงถึง 0.95% และ 0.99% ตามลำดับ หลายฝ่ายคาดการณ์ว่าเราน่าจะได้เห็นการเปิดตัวกองทุน BITA ในอีกไม่ช้านี้ เพราะ BlackRock เองก็ต้องเร่งทำเวลาเพื่อชิงความได้เปรียบเหนือกองทุนของ Goldman Sachs ที่มีกำหนดเปิดตัวในช่วงต้นเดือนกรกฎาคม ปัจจุบัน BlackRock ถือเป็นผู้นำเบอร์หนึ่งในตลาด Spot Bitcoin ETF อย่างไร้ข้อกังขา โดยกองทุนเรือธงอย่าง IBIT มีขนาดใหญ่และดึงดูดเงินทุนไหลเข้าได้มากที่สุดเสมอ การขยายผลิตภัณฑ์มาทำกองทุนสายปันผลในครั้งนี้จึงถือเป็นอีกก้าวสำคัญที่จะเปลี่ยน Bitcoin ให้กลายเป็นสินทรัพย์กระแสหลักที่ตอบโจทย์นักลงทุนได้หลากหลายรูปแบบมากขึ้





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Blackrock Bitcoin ETF Covered Call Nasdaq YBTC BTCI IBIT Spot Bitcoin ETF Goldman Sachs Eric Balchunas Bloomberg Covered Call Strategy Bitcoin Premium Income ETF BITA Expense Ratio Launch Mainstream Asset Investors Forms

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