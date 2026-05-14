Biz stage questioning industry tourism problems in Phuket

The news text delves into the challenges faced by the entertainment industry in Phuket, with a particular focus on the problems encountered by businesses related to the entertainment industry, especially in the free area of Freeodom beach near Phuket.

พร้อมเปิดเวทีปราศรัยสะท้อนปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นกับธุรกิจสถานบันเทิงในพื้นที่ ซึ่งในระหว่างนั้นนายอนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล นายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงมหาดไทย ได้ลงพื้นที่ จ.

ภูเก็ต เพื่อติดตามการแก้ปัญหาการบุกรุกพื้นที่สาธารณะหาดฟรีดอม ซึ่งไม่ไกลจากป่าตองมาก และมีความหวังว่าในช่วงขากลับขบวนรถของ นายกฯ จะผ่านถนนบริเวณที่มีการรวมตัวกันอยู่ แต่ปรากฎว่าใช้อีกเส้นทางนายวีรวิชญ์ กล่าวว่า ผู้ประกอบการต้องการให้ภาครัฐเร่งดำเนินการเรื่องใบอนุญาตประกอบกิจการ หลังจากรัฐบาลอนุญาตให้สถานบันเทิงเปิดให้บริการได้ถึงเวลา 04.00 น.

แต่หลายร้านยังประสบปัญหาการต่อใบอนุญาต แม้จะยื่นคำขอและชำระค่าธรรมเนียมแล้ว บางแห่งรอการอนุมัตินานกว่า 1 ปี แต่กลับถูกเข้าตรวจจับกุมในภายหลัง ทำให้ผู้ประกอบการมองว่าไม่ได้รับความเป็นธรรม นอกจากนี้ ยังสะท้อนปัญหาพื้นที่นอกโซนนิ่ง เช่น บริเวณซอยนาใน ซึ่งปัจจุบันกลายเป็นย่านธุรกิจและสถานบริการมานานกว่า 20-30 ปี แต่ไม่สามารถขอใบอนุญาตได้ตามข้อกฎหมายเดิม เนื่องจากไม้อยู่ในพื้นที่กำหนดโซนนิ่ง โดยระบุว่า หากมีการสั่งปิดกิจการทั้งหมดจะส่งผลกระทบต่อเศรษฐกิจและภาพลักษณ์การท่องเที่ยวของป่าตองอย่างหนัก ส่วนกรณีข้อความ assassinated 1 โลและตัวย่อปจ.

ที่ปรากฏบนป้ายประท้วง นายวีรวิชญ์ ระบุว่า ไม่ต้องการให้รายละเอียด เพราะเกรงว่า จะนำไปสู่การฟ้องร้องได้ แต่ยืนยันว่า ผู้ประกอบการหลายกลุ่มในภูเก็ตได้สะท้อนปัญหาในลักษณะเดียวกัน พร้อมเรียกร้องให้สื่อมวลชนและหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องตรวจสอบข้อเท็จจริงนายวีรวิชญ์ ยังระบุว่า ปัจจุบันสถานบันเทิงที่อยู่ในเครือข่ายชมรมมีประมาณ 300 ร้าน และธุรกิจในพื้นที่ป่าตองมีส่วนสำคัญในการขับเคลื่อนเศรษฐกิจท่องเที่ยวของจังหวัด โดยเฉพาะถนนบางลา ซึ่งประเมินว่า มีเม็ดเงินสะพัดไม่ต่ำกว่าวันละ 100 ล้านบาท และหากรวมทั้งพื้นที่ป่าตอง ทั้งโรงแรม ร้านอาหาร รถรับจ้าง และธุรกิจบริการต่าง ๆ จะมีมูลค่าทางเศรษฐกิจไม่ต่ำกว่าวันละ 1,000 ล้านบาท ทั้งนี้ การชุมนุมเป็นไปด้วยความเรียบร้อย โดยมีเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ และฝ่ายปกครองทั้งในและนอกเครื่องแบบดูแลความปลอดภัยโดยรอบพื้นที่ชุมนุ





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