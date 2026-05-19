Bitcoin Miners Becoming Key AI Infrastructure Providers - Bernstein

Bernstein แนะนำว่าเหมืองขุด Bitcoin มีบทบาทสำคัญในการเป็นผู้ให้บริการโครงสร้างพื้นฐานด้าน AI หลังจากที่มีการเปิดเผยเกี่ยวกับการทำสัญญาล้างเช้าต่างๆที่รวมถึงราคา $90,000 ล้าน แยกออกจากกำลังไฟฟ้าที่ 3.7 กิกะวัตต์สำหรับต้องการของเรซั้มและการแลกเปลี่ยนข้อมูลของสถาบันเทคโนโลยีขนาดใหญ่ที่ต้องการพื้นที่ในการตั้งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ AI นอกจากนี้ยังมีการปรับเปลี่ยนค่าเฉลี่ยของความสำเร็จของหุ้นเหมืองขุดหลายแห่ง

บริษัทวิเคราะห์การลงทุน Bernstein ได้ออกรายงานฉบับใหม่โดยทีมนักวิเคราะห์นำโดย Gautam Chhugani ระบุว่าเหมืองขุด Bitcoin กำลังกลายเป็นผู้ให้บริการโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน AI รายสำคัญ โดยมีดีลที่ประกาศออกมาแล้วรวมกว่า $90,000 ล้าน ครอบคลุมกำลังไฟฟ้า 3.

7 กิกะวัตต์ ตอบสนองความต้องการดาต้าเซ็นเตอร์ของบริษัทเทคโนโลยีขนาดใหญ่ที่กำลังแย่งชิงกันหาพื้นที่ติดตั้งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ AI อย่างเร่งด่วน Bernstein ยังปรับเรตติงหุ้นเหมืองขุดหลายแห่ง โดยให้เรตติง ‘Outperform’ แก่ IREN, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark และ Core Scientific ขณะที่ Marathon Digital (MARA) ได้รับเรตติง ‘Market Perform





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