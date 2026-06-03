Bitmineเผชิญการขาดทุนลอยตัวจากคลัง ETH ราว 8.86 พันล้านดอลลาร์ มี Walters นี้ textos ใหญ่ than หลัง from Strategy's Bitcoin holding

บริษัท Bitmine ของ Tom Lee โดดamera การขาดทุนลอยตัวจาก持有 ETH มากกว่า 5.4 ล้านเหรียญ ราว 1 หมื่นล้านดอลลาร์ ถึง 8.86 พันล้านดอลลาร์ สูงกว่า Strategy ที่ถือ BTC ราว 5.6 หมื่นล้าน ผิดตลาด 1.26 พันล้าน

เมื่อวันที่ 3 มิ. ย. 2569 บริษัท Bitmine ซึ่งเป็นคลัง Ethereum ที่ก่อตั้งโดย Tom Lee นักวิเคราะห์โด่งดัง แถย Newspic บริษัทกำลังเผชิญกับการขาดทุนลอยตัวที่มากที่สุดในยุคคริปโต sequentially โดยมีการถือครอง Ethereum จำนวนทั้งหมด 5,416,901 เหรียญ ซึ่งมีมูล法人现行的通红 and the strategy for the future of the company and the holding of Ethereum in the world of large-scale holdings by public companies.

The company is the largest holder of Ethereum in the world of publicly traded Bitcoin, and the difference shows that the price of Ethereum has fallen proportionally more than Bitcoin compared to the cost base of the company.

The float of the company is very large, and it faces multidimensional risks, both from price volatility affecting the company's book value and from pressure from institutional investors who may see this level of loss as a strategic issue. However, the realized loss is not yet realized because Bitmine has not sold any ETH.

But if Ethereum price does not recover to the company's cost level, financial pressure will intensify. The writer finds the $8.86 billion unrealized loss figure of Bitmine striking, especially because it has been increasing almost every month.

From Siam Blockchain's report of $7.8 billion at the end of May, the company seems committed to its long-term Ethereum vision. The interesting question is: how long can the company's investors tolerate these numbers?

And if ETH cannot recover to Bitmine's accumulated cost within the next 6-12 months, pressure for a strategy shift may arrive before the market turns. We need to watch how Tom Lee will respond to this situation





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Bitmine Tom Lee Ethereum ETH Unrealized Loss Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Strategy Crypto Treasury Market Volatility Institutional Investment Siam Blockchain Digital Assets Blockchain Crypto Bear Market Crypto Winter Hold Strategy

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