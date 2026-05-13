Beer Theoyx Posts Controversial Statements on Social Media

Beer Theoyx, a popular Thai singer, has been making controversial posts on her social media accounts. In a series of posts, she criticized people who bully others and those who use violence. She also mentioned that she has a mental health issue and that people who have mental health issues may not be as visible as they used to be.

ทำเอาหลายคนสงสัยว่าจะสื่ออะไรกันแน่ สำหรับนักร้องสาวเซ็กซี่ เบียร์ ภัสรนันท์ อัษฎมงคล หรือ เบียร์ เดอะวอยซ์ ที่ล่าสุดออกมาโพสต์สเตตัสอย่างต่อเนื่องรัวๆ ตั้งแต่ช่วงคืนวันที่ 12 พ.

ค. 2569 ที่ผ่านมา ก่อนที่ในช่วงสายวันที่ 13 พ. ค. 2569 ก็ยังคงโพสต์สเตตัสอีก โดยในแฟนเพจ Bizcuitbeer ได้โพสต์ข้อความเมื่อช่วงคืนวันที่ 12 พ.

ค. 2569 ไว้ว่า ‘คนที่ชอบบอกว่าต้องพาใครไปรักษา คือมึxหยุดก่อน คนที่ควรไปรักษาคือคนที่ชอบบูลลี่คนอื่น คนที่ชอบใช้ความรุนแรง คนที่ชอบแซะชาวบ้านก่อนต่างหากสุดท้ายแล้วแม่xก็แค่ออกมาบอกว่าใครคนนึงป่วยทางจิต มึxถ้าคนเราป่วยทางจิตอ่ะ เราจะไม่เห็นเค้าเป็นได้อย่างทุกวันนี้หรอก’ ก่อนจะโพสต์ข้อความเพิ่มเติมว่า ‘โคตรกำกวม ไม่ชัดเจนพอ น้ำหนักน้อยเว่อ’ รวมถึงข้อความ ‘แต่อย่างไรก็เถอะ คนที่เราคิดว่าเราเชื่อ ตามโลกความเป็นจริง เค้าก็เสียเปรียบอยู่ดี 🙁’ หลังจากนั้นในช่วงเช้าวันที่ 13 พ.

ค. 2569 เบียร์ เดอะวอยซ์ โพสต์ข้อความว่า ‘ฟังแล้วใช่ไหม….

วงการบันเทิง เองงงง เอยยยยย’ ก่อนจะโพสต์ข้อความสุดจี๊ดถึงเหล่าดาราในวงการบันเทิงไว้ว่า ‘วงการบันเทิงมันโง่ได้ขนาดนี้อะคิดดู 5555555 ดาราลบเมนต์กันไม่ทันเลย’และล่าสุด เบียร์ เดอะวอยซ์ ยังโพสต์ข้อความอีกว่า ‘คนเราอ่า ควรมีลูกเมื่อพร้อม ไม่ใช่มีลูกมาเอา content เรียกแสง’ ท่ามกลางคอมเมนต์จากชาวเน็ตที่แสดงความคิดเห็นเป็นจำนวนมาก คลิกเพื่ออ่าน ข่าวบันเทิง เพิ่มเติ





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Beer Theoyx Controversial Posts Mental Health Issue Bullying Violence

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