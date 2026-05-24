Active Economy สะท้อนการเติบโตของกีฬา Tennis และ Pickleball ในเมือง

แมทช์เทนนิสและพิกเคิลบอลยอดนิยมในเมืองおりาระบุว่าแนวโน้มผู้บริโภคยุคใหม่ให้ความสำคัญกับการใช้ชีวิตที่สมดุลในอนาคต การเติบโตของเทนนิสและพิกเคิลบอลสะท้อนการขยายตัวของเศรษฐกิจเชิงกิจกรรม (Active Economy) ที่เชื่อมโยงผู้บริโภค ธุรกิจบริการ และแพลตฟอร์มดิจิทัลเข้าด้วยกัน.

การเติบโตของเทนนิสและพิกเคิลบอลสะท้อนการขยายตัวของเศรษฐกิจเชิงกิจกรรม (Active Economy ) ที่เชื่อมโยงผู้บริโภค ธุรกิจบริการ และแพลตฟอร์มดิจิทัลเข้าด้วยกัน นายสิรภพ ญาณวุฒิ CEO และ Co founder "แมทช์เดย์" แพลตฟอร์มและแอปพลิเคชันสำหรับค้นหา จองสนามกีฬาได้เรียลไทม์ผ่านมือถือตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง กล่าวว่า ปัจจุบันแมทช์เดย์มีสนามกีฬาในระบบรวม 114 แห่งทั่วประเทศ โดยจำนวนสนามเพิ่มขึ้น 80% ในช่วงปี 2567–2568 และขยายตัวต่ออีก 22% ในช่วงต้นปี 2569 ขณะที่ยอดจองสนามรวมยังคงเติบโตต่อเนื่อง 35% ในปี 2569 ผู้อยู่อาศัยในเมืองและยุคใหม่ให้ความสำคัญกับการใช้ชีวิตสมดุลมากขึ้น ส่งผลให้การใช้จ่ายในหมวดกีฬาและกิจกรรมไลฟ์สไตล์เติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่อง เคทีซีจึงสนับสนุนให้สมาชิกเข้าถึงกิจกรรมเหล่านี้ได้ง่ายขึ้น ผ่านสิทธิประโยชน์การจองสนามผ่าน matchday เพื่อรองรับการเติบโตของ Active Economy และพฤติกรรมผู้บริโภคยุคใหม.

การเติบโตของเทนนิสและพิกเคิลบอลสะท้อนการขยายตัวของเศรษฐกิจเชิงกิจกรรม (Active Economy) ที่เชื่อมโยงผู้บริโภค ธุรกิจบริการ และแพลตฟอร์มดิจิทัลเข้าด้วยกัน นายสิรภพ ญาณวุฒิ CEO และ Co founder "แมทช์เดย์" แพลตฟอร์มและแอปพลิเคชันสำหรับค้นหา จองสนามกีฬาได้เรียลไทม์ผ่านมือถือตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง กล่าวว่า ปัจจุบันแมทช์เดย์มีสนามกีฬาในระบบรวม 114 แห่งทั่วประเทศ โดยจำนวนสนามเพิ่มขึ้น 80% ในช่วงปี 2567–2568 และขยายตัวต่ออีก 22% ในช่วงต้นปี 2569 ขณะที่ยอดจองสนามรวมยังคงเติบโตต่อเนื่อง 35% ในปี 2569 ผู้อยู่อาศัยในเมืองและยุคใหม่ให้ความสำคัญกับการใช้ชีวิตสมดุลมากขึ้น ส่งผลให้การใช้จ่ายในหมวดกีฬาและกิจกรรมไลฟ์สไตล์เติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่อง เคทีซีจึงสนับสนุนให้สมาชิกเข้าถึงกิจกรรมเหล่านี้ได้ง่ายขึ้น ผ่านสิทธิประโยชน์การจองสนามผ่าน matchday เพื่อรองรับการเติบโตของ Active Economy และพฤติกรรมผู้บริโภคยุคใหม





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