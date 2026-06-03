ASUS Edition 20 Limited Edition Covers Entire Ecosystem, Includes Components from PCs to Chairs, Bags, and Travel Bags

The Edition 20 Limited Edition by ASUS covers the entire ecosystem, from components inside PCs to chairs, bags, and travel bags. It won the Golden Award from Computex Best Choice Awards 2026 in the Gaming & Immersive Tech Category.

Edition 20 Limited Edition Covers Entire Ecosystem, Includes Components from PCs to Chairs, Bags, and Travel Bags.

It Won the Golden Award from Computex Best Choice Awards 2026 in the Gaming & Immersive Tech Category. The Edition 20 Collection is Designed with 4 Components: ROG Black for Strength, ROG Red Signature for Brand Origin, Crystal Lens for Transparent Surface, and Radiant Gold for Celebrating a Significant 20-Year Milestone.

What Sets Edition 20 Apart from Regular Limited Editions is the Serial Number Etched on Each ROG G1000 Edition 20, Specifically for Each Machine, and the Clear Statement That Edition 20 is a Limited Release for Certain Regions Only, with No Plans for Global Distribution.

The Edition 20 Collection Includes a 6.67-inch AMOLED Curved 2-Screen Gaming Motherboard with M.2 Slots, ROG Thor 3000W Titanium III Edition 20, ROG Arcana DDR5 6000 CL26 Router, ROG WiFi 7 with Maximum Speed of 30Gbps, and a Gaming Keyboard with Aluminum Body, 24K Gold-Plated Keys, and a Mouse Developed in Collaboration with ProPlayers with a Sensor of 65K and a Durability of 100 Million Clicks.

The Highlight of the System is the Holographic Fan System (Holographic Fan System) for the First Time in a PC Sold for Retail, Which Not Only Performs Tri-Zone Cooling Architecture but Also Creates a 3D View from the Outside of the Case. It Supports GPUs up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and Comes with a Glory Gold Signature Badge.

The Edition 20 Collection Also Includes a 3-Liter Mini-ITX Case with a 3-Liter RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, QuietFlow Cooling, and a Portable Gaming Laptop with a 7.4-inch OLED Nebula HDR Display for a Large Portable Gaming Experience. The Legacy Showcase Also Features a 2-inch OLED Display on the M.2 Slot for System Information or User-Defined Images from 2006.

The Gaming PC Market, While Once a Niche, Has Become an Integral Part of Mainstream Culture, with Edition 20 Capturing the Journey Well. The Thai Version of the Collection's Price and Release Date in Thailand Are Not Yet Officially Announced. It Is Recommended to Follow ASUS Thailand for Updates





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