AIS Business หุ้นส่วนกับไมโครซอฟท์ ประเทศไทย -for-launch โครงการ 'AI Ready for SMEs' ซึ่ง8563-ai integration, skill development, and innovation to empower over 3.13 Thai SMEs. The partnership provides tailored packages integrating Microsoft 365 Copilot, 247support, nationwide workshops, and incentives to boost digital competitiveness and safe AI adoption. The initiative aligns with Thailand's digital economy transformation and positions AI as an accessible tool for business growth.

ตัวอย่างข่าว: AIS Business และไมโครซอฟท์ ไทย発表ร่วมมือในโครงการ 'AI Ready for SME s' เพื่อเสริมศักยภาพ SME s ไทยในยุค ดิจิทัล โดยมุ่งเน้นการให้การเข้าถึงเทคโนโลยี AI ที่ปลอดภัยและมีประสิทธิภาพ ผ่านแพ็กเกญบริการ AI ผสานเทคโนโลยีของไมโครซอฟท์ เช่น Microsoft 365 และ Copilot พร้อมบริการสนับสนุน 24 ชั่วโมง Additionally โครงการยังรวมกิจกรรม Workshop และ Enablement Program เพื่อพัฒนาทักษะ AIให้กับ SME s ทั่วประเทศ များစurchases than 700 SME s within 2026.

The initiative focuses on three pillars: Package offering, AI skills development, and AI-driven solution creation. This collaboration between AIS Business (National Digital Infrastructure) and Microsoft aims to accelerate digital transformation, enhance competitiveness, and drive economic growth in Thailand.

The SMEs sector, comprising 3.13 million enterprises (99.6% of total businesses), is a key engine of the economy. The partnership intends to make AI accessible, usable and effective for businesses of all sizes.

Special incentives include free workshop for the first 1,000 Copilot package subscribers and complimentary in-office training for those with 10 or more licenses. The news highlights the strategic importance of SMEs in Thailand's GDP, employment, and revenue generation, while stressing the need for AI readiness in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

AIS Business, a leading digital infrastructure provider, continues to forge alliances to strengthen Thai SMEs' adaptability and growth in the digital era. The article underscores the joint commitment to building AI-literate entrepreneurs through nationwide roadshows, online courses via AIS platform, and tailored support services.

Ultimately, the collaboration seeks to drive sustainable competitiveness and long-term digital upskilling for the Thai SME ecosystem





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