AI Skills Jam: Collaborative AI Research for Disasters, Aligned with Southeast and East Asia

This workshop-style event was designed to bring together disaster management experts from different countries in Southeast and East Asia to collaborate with AI practitioners from OpenAI. The objective is to explore how AI can support disaster response, decision-making, and response speed in situations with abundant but limited information. The research initiative will leverage technology like Frontier Models and will have the support of organizations like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ADPC, and DataKind. This signifies a collaborative approach between AI technology and the experts who best understand the real-world challenges in the disaster management sector.

AI Skills Jam is a workshop-style event held in Bangkok on March 30, 2023, where disaster management experts from 12 countries in Southeast and East Asia gather to work with OpenAI practitioners.

The target is to explore how AI can help reduce workload, support decision-making, and expedite response in situations with abundant but time-limited information, particularly in cases of large-scale data entry. Disaster response is a complex area with many stakeholders.

Consequently, this project is designed as a multi-stakeholder initiative, leveraging Frontier Models from OpenAI as a base technology. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation supports knowledge and global network capabilities, and ADPC contributes to disaster expertise in Asia.

Meanwhile, DataKind will work on developing tools for humanitarian workers. Three specific use cases for AI have been identified, with the first being data analysis during a disaster.

It is critical for disaster responders to quickly process and summarize numerous reports from various sources, making changing SitReps more efficient. The second use case pertains to multilingual communication, as disasters can transcend linguistic boundaries.

AI can assist in translating and distributing multilingual public announcements effectively. Lastly, coordinating efforts among multiple organizations during crises is challenging due to overlapping or missing information.

AI can facilitate data tracking and coordination among various organizations, ensuring that everyone understands the same information





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Collaboration Data Analysis Multilingual Support Coordination Frontier Models Gates Foundation ADPC Datakind AI Disaster Response Workcamp

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