A Former PT Spokesperson Highlights the Importance of Learning from the Past and Rallying for Economic Solutions

Mr. Parampong Nuadthai, a former spokesperson for the Thai United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (Thai forth), shares his thoughts on the importance of learning from the past and calling for economic solutions. He emphasizes the need for the government and all parties involved to address the people's needs and concerns in the face of economic hardship.

16 พฤษภาคม 2569 - นายพร้อมพงศ์ นพฤทธิ์ อดีตโฆษกพรรคเพื่อไทย กล่าวว่า วันที่ 17 พ. ค. 69 ซึ่งเป็นวันครบรอบ 34 ปีเหตุการณ์พฤษภาทมิฬ คือบทเรียนสำคัญที่สังคมไทยต้องไม่มีวันลืม เพราะเหตุการณ์ดังกล่าวสะท้อนให้เห็นอย่างชัดเจนว่า เมื่อความขัดแย้งทางการเมืองเดินไปถึงทางตัน คนที่ต้องรับผลกระทบและความสูญเสียมากที่สุด คือประชาชน.

ไม่มีความขัดแย้งทางการเมืองใดคุ้มค่ากับชีวิตของประชาชน บทเรียนจากพฤษภาทมิฬไม่ได้มีไว้เพียงเพื่อรำลึกถึงอดีต แต่เพื่อเตือนทุกฝ่ายในปัจจุบันว่า การเมืองต้องมีทางออกบนหลักประชาธิปไตย การรับฟัง และความรับผิดชอบต่อประชาชน ไม่ใช่ปล่อยให้ความเห็นต่างนำไปสู่ความสูญเสียอีก การเมืองอาจมีผู้ชนะหรือผู้แพ้ได้ แต่ถ้าประชาชนต้องสูญเสีย ประเทศก็ไม่มีผู้ชนะที่แท้จริง วันนี้ประชาชนจำนวนมากกำลังเผชิญกับความเดือดร้อนจากภาวะเศรษฐกิจ ค่าครองชีพที่สูงขึ้น ราคาพลังงาน ค่าเดินทาง และภาระค่าใช้จ่ายที่กดทับชีวิตประจำวัน สิ่งที่ประชาชนต้องการมากที่สุดในเวลานี้ ไม่ใช่ความขัดแย้งที่ยืดเยื้อ แต่คือทางออกให้ประเทศ ความหวังทางเศรษฐกิจ และคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดีขึ้น นายพร้อมพงศ์ กล่าวว่า เรียกร้องรัฐบาลและทุกฝ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องต้องเร่งแก้ปัญหาเศรษฐกิจและปากท้องของประชาชนอย่างจริงจัง เพราะการเมืองจะขัดแย้งกันอย่างไร แต่ปากท้องประชาชนรอไม่ได้ บทเรียนจากพฤษภาทมิฬไม่ได้มีไว้แค่รำลึกถึงอดีต แต่เพื่อเตือนปัจจุบันว่า ความเห็นต่างทางการเมืองต้องไม่จบลงด้วยความสูญเสียของประชาชนอี





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