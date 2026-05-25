Axios: Trump Discusses Middle East Peace Deal with Arab and Muslim Leaders, Paki Mediation

Axios reports that Trump discussed a Middle East peace deal with Arab and Muslim leaders on May 24, 2022, which was supported by all parties. The participants included leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan, who tried to mediate. The report suggests that Pakistan played a good role as a mediator, led by General Asim Munir, who traveled to Tehran on May 23-24 to try to push the deal through. However, there are reports that Trump hesitated between making a deal and launching a large-scale attack on Iran. However, it turned out that Trump chose the path of diplomacy on May 24. Trita Parsi, a Iran expert and co-founder of the Quincy Institute, told Al Jazeera that although the MOU between the US and Iran does not explicitly mention concessions from both sides, it is a signal of the US's determination to end the war. Parsi also mentioned that it is not clear whether Iran will receive compensation for the war or not, but if the sanctions are lifted and the nuclear issue is resolved, the deal between the US and Iran will be the biggest since the JCPOA in 2015, which was signed by President Barack Obama. Setareh Sadeghi, a scholar and associate professor of world studies at Tehran University, said that there are signals to Trump that the Middle East wants a peace agreement, but there are also disagreements. It depends on whether Israel, as a key variable, will accept the agreement or not.

Axios รายงานว่า ทรัมป์ได้พูดคุยเพื่อขอความคิดเห็นจากผู้นำชาติอาหรับและมุสลิมถึงข้อตกลงนี้ในวันที่ 24 พฤษภาคมที่ผ่านมา ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนจากทุกฝ่าย โดยผู้ร่วมสาย ได้แก่ ผู้นำสหรัฐอาหรับเอมิเรตส์, ซาอุดีอาระเบีย, อียิปต์, ตุรกี และปากีสถานที่แสดงความพยายามช่วยไกล่เกลี่ยรายงานระบุว่า ปากีสถานทำหน้าที่เป็นตัวกลางได้ดี นำโดย จอมพล อาซิม มูนีร์ (Marshal Asim Munir) ผู้บัญชาการทหารบกและคนสนิทของทรัมป์ ที่เดินทางไปเตหะรานเมื่อวันที่ 23-24 พฤษภาคมที่ผ่านมา โดยหวังพยายามผลักดันให้ข้อตกลงนี้ประสบความสำเร็จด้วยตนเองอันที่จริงมีรายงานว่า ทรัมป์ลังเลระหว่างการทำข้อตกลงกับการเปิดฉากโจมตีอิหร่านครั้งใหญ่อีกระลอก แต่ปรากฏว่า ทรัมป์หันกลับมาเลือกแนวทางในการทูตในวันที่ 24 พฤษภาคมทั้งนี้ ตริตา ปาร์ซี (Trita Parsi) ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านอิหร่านและผู้ร่วมก่อตั้งสถาบัน Quincy Institute ให้สัมภาษณ์กับ Al Jazeera ว่า แม้ MOU ระหว่างสหรัฐฯ กับอิหร่าน จะไม่ได้ระบุข้อผ่อนปรนในประเด็นสำคัญจากทั้งสองฝ่าย แต่เป็นสัญญาณที่แสดงถึงความเต็มใจในการยุติสงครามปาร์ซียังกล่าวเสริมว่า ยังไม่ชัดเจนว่าอิหร่านจะได้รับค่าปฏิกรรมสงครามที่เคยเรียกร้องหรือไม่ แต่หากมาตรการคว่ำบาตรถูกยกเลิก และประเด็นนิวเคลียร์ได้รับการแก้ไข ข้อตกลงระหว่างสหรัฐฯ กับอิหร่านน่าจะยิ่งใหญ่ที่สุด มากกว่าข้อตกลงนิวเคลียร์ JCPOA ในยุคประธานาธิบดี บารัก โอบามา ในปี 2015ส่วน เซตาเรห์ ซาเดกี (Setareh Sadeqi) นักวิชาการและผู้ช่วยศาสตราจารย์ด้านโลกศึกษาจากมหาวิทยาลัยเตหะรานกล่าวว่า มีการส่งสัญญาณไปถึงทรัมป์ว่า ตะวันออกกลางต้องการบรรลุข้อตกลงสันติภาพ ทว่าการส่งสัญญาณในบางครั้งก็ยังคงมีความขัดแย้งกันเอง ซึ่งขึ้นอยู่กับว่า อิสราเอลในฐานะตัวแปรสำคัญจะยอมรับข้อตกลงนี้หรือไม.

Axios รายงานว่า ทรัมป์ได้พูดคุยเพื่อขอความคิดเห็นจากผู้นำชาติอาหรับและมุสลิมถึงข้อตกลงนี้ในวันที่ 24 พฤษภาคมที่ผ่านมา ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนจากทุกฝ่าย โดยผู้ร่วมสาย ได้แก่ ผู้นำสหรัฐอาหรับเอมิเรตส์, ซาอุดีอาระเบีย, อียิปต์, ตุรกี และปากีสถานที่แสดงความพยายามช่วยไกล่เกลี่ยรายงานระบุว่า ปากีสถานทำหน้าที่เป็นตัวกลางได้ดี นำโดย จอมพล อาซิม มูนีร์ (Marshal Asim Munir) ผู้บัญชาการทหารบกและคนสนิทของทรัมป์ ที่เดินทางไปเตหะรานเมื่อวันที่ 23-24 พฤษภาคมที่ผ่านมา โดยหวังพยายามผลักดันให้ข้อตกลงนี้ประสบความสำเร็จด้วยตนเองอันที่จริงมีรายงานว่า ทรัมป์ลังเลระหว่างการทำข้อตกลงกับการเปิดฉากโจมตีอิหร่านครั้งใหญ่อีกระลอก แต่ปรากฏว่า ทรัมป์หันกลับมาเลือกแนวทางในการทูตในวันที่ 24 พฤษภาคมทั้งนี้ ตริตา ปาร์ซี (Trita Parsi) ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านอิหร่านและผู้ร่วมก่อตั้งสถาบัน Quincy Institute ให้สัมภาษณ์กับ Al Jazeera ว่า แม้ MOU ระหว่างสหรัฐฯ กับอิหร่าน จะไม่ได้ระบุข้อผ่อนปรนในประเด็นสำคัญจากทั้งสองฝ่าย แต่เป็นสัญญาณที่แสดงถึงความเต็มใจในการยุติสงครามปาร์ซียังกล่าวเสริมว่า ยังไม่ชัดเจนว่าอิหร่านจะได้รับค่าปฏิกรรมสงครามที่เคยเรียกร้องหรือไม่ แต่หากมาตรการคว่ำบาตรถูกยกเลิก และประเด็นนิวเคลียร์ได้รับการแก้ไข ข้อตกลงระหว่างสหรัฐฯ กับอิหร่านน่าจะยิ่งใหญ่ที่สุด มากกว่าข้อตกลงนิวเคลียร์ JCPOA ในยุคประธานาธิบดี บารัก โอบามา ในปี 2015ส่วน เซตาเรห์ ซาเดกี (Setareh Sadeqi) นักวิชาการและผู้ช่วยศาสตราจารย์ด้านโลกศึกษาจากมหาวิทยาลัยเตหะรานกล่าวว่า มีการส่งสัญญาณไปถึงทรัมป์ว่า ตะวันออกกลางต้องการบรรลุข้อตกลงสันติภาพ ทว่าการส่งสัญญาณในบางครั้งก็ยังคงมีความขัดแย้งกันเอง ซึ่งขึ้นอยู่กับว่า อิสราเอลในฐานะตัวแปรสำคัญจะยอมรับข้อตกลงนี้หรือไม





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Middle East Peace Deal Axios Report Trump Discussion Arab And Muslim Leaders Pakistan Mediation Iran Sanctions Nuclear Issue

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