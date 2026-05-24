Awsumanun-Puanpaphut and Awsumanun-Panonta Join Hands to Record New Music Together

The post announces that the duo, Awsumanun-Puanpaphut and Awsumanun-Panonta, will collaborate to create new music. The excitement among fans is growing as the news is welcomed with enthusiasm.

ล่าสุด แฟนเพลงเตรียมรอฟังข่าวดีต่อเนื่องได้เลย เพราะ "อ. วสุ ห้าวหาญ" เดินหน้าร่วมสร้างสรรค์ผลงานใหม่ร่วมกัน โดยพี่ปู พงษ์สิทธิ์ ได้โพสต์ภาพบรรยากาศจากห้องอัดเสียง พร้อมส่งสัญญาณบอกแฟนๆ ว่า "วันนี้มาอัดเสียงเพลงใหม่กับผลงานของ อ.

วสุ ห้าวหาญ พี่ๆ รอติดตามกันนะครับ เร็วๆ นี้ 🎙️" ซึ่งทั้งคู่เคยสร้างผลงานร่วมกันได้อย่างลงตัวมาแล้วหลายเพลง ไม่ว่าจะเป็น "ชีวิตภาคค่ำ", "เลือกรักเธอ" หรือ "สู่ขวัญ" และการกลับมาทำงานด้วยกันในครั้งนี้ก็ยังคงเต็มไปด้วยมิตรภาพที่อบอุ่นโดยเบื้องหลังห้องอัดยังมีช็อตพิเศษ เมื่อ อ.

วสุ หิ้วกีตาร์มาให้พี่ปูลงลายเซ็นขลังๆ บนตัวกีตาร์ตัวโปรดอีกด้วย ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศที่เรียบง่ายและเป็นกันเองตามสไตล์คนดนตรีที่คุ้นเคยกันมานานจัดต่อเนื่องเป็นครั้ง 4 แล้ว และก็ใหญ่ขึ้น อลังการขึ้น ศิลปินอัดเนา.....





thaipost / 🏆 62. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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