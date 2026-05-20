Apple's App Integrity Evolved

Apple's Security And Testing Process For The App Store Has Evolved Over The Years To Protect Against Malicious Attacks And Prevent Fraudulent Activity On The Platform By Melting Human Reviewers And Advanced AI Technology To Spot Illegal Activities And Prevent Future Attacks Apple Has Prevented Over 2,200,000,000 Potential Fraudulent Transactions And Blocked Over 1,100,000 Fake Accounts This Year To Secure The App Store And Protect Users And Developers The App Store Has Also Protected Thousands Of Developers By Rejecting Over 193,000 Fake Or Illegal Savers From Entering The Marketplace And More Than 138,000 Developers Have Been Rejected For Their Apps Also To Secure The Integrity Of The App Store The Company Has Blocked Over 28,000 Apps On The Home Screen And Websites Displaying At Least 2,9,000,000 Attempts To Install Or Activate Unvetted Apps In The Platform

Apple Reiterates That App Store Remains Secure, Trustworthy, And High Quality With Integrated AI And Human Reviewing Process To Spot Fake Accounts, Harmful Apps, And Fraudulent Transactions To Shield Users And Developers On The Platform, Apple Has Blocked More Than 1,100,000 Fake Accounts And Prevented More Than 2,200,000,000 Potential Fraudulent Transactions In 2025 The Platform Was Built On Two Core Principles: To Create A Safe And Trustworthy Environment For Users To Discover Apps And To Be A Vibrant Market Place For Developers To Expand Their Businesses The Platform Has Expanded Rapidly As The Digital Landscape Has Evolved, Despite This, Malicious Actors Are Continually Evolving Their Tactics Often Using Flattery Tactics To Target Legitimate Users And Businesses On The Legitimate Lawful Market They Use Multiple Tactics Such As Bot Networks To Create Fake Accounts Sending Spam To Users Or Manipulating Rankings To Promote Their Apps Or Review Fraud More Than 2,9,000,000 Attempts Were Made By These Malicious Actors To Install Or Activate Unvetted Apps On The Platform Or Websites Offering Vetted Apps Apart From App.

Apple Reiterates That App Store Remains Secure, Trustworthy, And High Quality With Integrated AI And Human Reviewing Process To Spot Fake Accounts, Harmful Apps, And Fraudulent Transactions To Shield Users And Developers On The Platform, Apple Has Blocked More Than 1,100,000 Fake Accounts And Prevented More Than 2,200,000,000 Potential Fraudulent Transactions In 2025 The Platform Was Built On Two Core Principles: To Create A Safe And Trustworthy Environment For Users To Discover Apps And To Be A Vibrant Market Place For Developers To Expand Their Businesses The Platform Has Expanded Rapidly As The Digital Landscape Has Evolved, Despite This, Malicious Actors Are Continually Evolving Their Tactics Often Using Flattery Tactics To Target Legitimate Users And Businesses On The Legitimate Lawful Market They Use Multiple Tactics Such As Bot Networks To Create Fake Accounts Sending Spam To Users Or Manipulating Rankings To Promote Their Apps Or Review Fraud More Than 2,9,000,000 Attempts Were Made By These Malicious Actors To Install Or Activate Unvetted Apps On The Platform Or Websites Offering Vetted Apps Apart From App





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