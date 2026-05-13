Andreessen Horowitz Buys HYPE, Staking $67.46 Million

A16z, a leading venture capital firm, has acquired a significant amount of HYPE, a token on the Hyperliquid platform, for a total of $67.46 million. The move indicates a strong belief in the long-term potential of Hyperliquid and HYPE.

กระเป๋าเงินที่เชื่อมโยงกับ a16z ซื้อ HYPE รวม 1.588 ล้านดอลลาร์ มูลค่ากว่า $67.46 ล้าน ในช่วงหนึ่งเดือนที่ผ่านมา การที่ a16z ซึ่งเป็นกองทุน VC ระดับโลกเข้าซื้อและนำ HYPE เข้า Staking จำนวนมหาศาลถือเป็นสัญญาณเชิงบวกอย่างชัดเจน เพราะแสดงให้เห็นว่าสถาบันใหญ่มีความเชื่อมั่นในโปรเจกต์ระยะยาว นอกจากนี้การ Staking ยังช่วยลดอุปทาน HYPE ที่หมุนเวียนในตลาด ซึ่งอาจกดดันให้ราคาปรับตัวขึ้นได้ระบุว่า กระเป๋าเงินที่เชื่อมโยงกับ Andreessen Horowitz หรือ a16z กองทุนเงินร่วมลงทุน (VC) ชั้นนำระดับโลก ได้ซื้อโทเคน HYPE รวมทั้งสิ้น 1.

588 ล้านดอลลาร์ คิดเป็นมูลค่ากว่า $67.46 ล้าน ในช่วงหนึ่งเดือนที่ผ่านมา และได้นำ HYPE จำนวน 1.3 ล้านดอลลาร์ มูลค่า $51.2 ล้าน เข้า Staking กระจายไปยังหลายกระเป๋าเงิน การเคลื่อนไหวครั้งนี้ถือเป็นหนึ่งในสัญญาณสำคัญที่สุดของการเข้ามาของนักลงทุนสถาบันในระบบนิเวศ HyperliquidHot Wallet และ OKX Hot Wallet จากนั้นโอนต่อไปยังกระเป๋าเงินอีกชั้น ก่อนนำเข้า Staking บน Hyperliquid System Address ตัวอย่างธุรกรรมล่าสุดเมื่อประมาณ 1 ชั่วโมงก่อนหน้านี้ กระเป๋าเงินดังกล่าวโอน HYPE จำนวน 121,965 เหรียญ มูลค่าราว $4.8 ล้าน เข้าสู่กระบวนการ Staking บนแพลตฟอร์ม หากดูจากประวัติธุรกรรมย้อนหลัง พบว่าในช่วง 6 วันก่อนหน้า มีการโอน HYPE จำนวน 204,405 เหรียญ มูลค่าราว $8.85 ล้าน เพื่อนำเข้า Staking ในครั้งเดียว และก่อนหน้านั้นอีก 1 สัปดาห์ มีการ Staking เพิ่มเติมอีก 174,359 เหรียญ และ 85,000 เหรียญ รวมมูลค่าหลายสิบล้านดอลลาร์ในช่วงเดียวกัน สะท้อนให้เห็นกลยุทธ์สะสมอย่างเป็นระบบจากข้อมูลกระเป๋าเงิน 0xdec491dc บน Hyperliquid พบว่ายอดคงเหลือทั้งหมดอยู่ที่ $4,785,929.71 โดยเป็นยอด Staking ทั้งหมด 100% โดยไม่มีสถานะ Perps, Spot, Lending หรือ Vault ใด ๆ สะท้อนว่า a16z ใช้กลยุทธ์นำโทเคนเข้า Staking โดยตรงแทนที่จะเก็งกำไรผ่านตลาดอนุพันธ์ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณของการถือครองระยะยาวa16z หรือ Andreessen Horowitz เป็นหนึ่งในกองทุน VC ที่มีชื่อเสียงที่สุดในวงการคริปโต เคยลงทุนในโปรเจกต์สำคัญ ๆ มากมาย การที่กองทุนระดับนี้เลือกซื้อและ Stake HYPE ในมูลค่ามหาศาล ถือเป็นการส่งสัญญาณความเชื่อมั่นต่อศักยภาพของ Hyperliquid ซึ่งเป็นกระดานเทรดฟิวเจอร์สแบบ Decentralized ที่เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็ว นอกจากนี้ การลงทุนของสถาบันใหญ่มักดึงดูดนักลงทุนรายอื่นตามมา ไม่ว่าจะเป็นกองทุนขนาดกลาง หรือนักลงทุนรายย่อยที่มองว่าการเข้ามาของ a16z เป็นสัญญาณยืนยันคุณภาพของโปรเจกต์ ทำให้โทเคน HYPE กลายเป็นหนึ่งในสินทรัพย์ที่น่าจับตามองในช่วงเวลานี้ ส่วนตัวผู้เขียนมองว่าการเคลื่อนไหวของ a16z ครั้งนี้น่าสนใจมาก เพราะไม่ใช่แค่การซื้อแล้วเก็บไว้ แต่เป็นการนำเข้า Staking ในสัดส่วนสูงมาก ซึ่งแสดงให้เห็นว่า a16z มองว่า Hyperliquid มีศักยภาพระยะยาวจริง ๆ ไม่ใช่แค่เก็งกำไรระยะสั้น อย่างไรก็ตาม ควรระวังว่าราคา HYPE อาจผันผวนได้มากหลังข่าวนี้แพร่ออกไป และต้องดูต่อว่า a16z จะยังคงสะสมต่อเนื่องหรือไม่ สิ่งที่ต้องจับตาคือปริมาณ HYPE ที่เข้า Staking รวมในระบบ หากเพิ่มขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ นั่นอาจหมายความว่าอุปทานในตลาดกำลังถูกดูดออกอย่างช้า





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A16z Andreessen Horowitz HYPE Hyperliquid Staking Venture Capital

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