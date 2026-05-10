American Bitcoin Reports Loss in First Quarter of 2026, But Focus on Bitcoin Mining

American Bitcoin, a company engaged in Bitcoin mining operations, reported a net loss in its first quarter of 2026. Despite the decline in revenue, the American Bitcoin kept up with the increase in Bitcoin mining production and strategic buying, and its Bitcoin reserve is steadily growing.

American Bitcoin , the mining operations company with Eric Trump as one of its founding members, reported a $62.1 million loss in its first quarter of 2026 after focusing on Bitcoin mining.

Despite the decline in revenue due to lower Bitcoin avg. price in Q1, American Bitcoin managed to increase its Bitcoin production from 783 BTC to 817 BTC, reflecting improved business efficiency. The company also reported an increase in its Bitcoin reserve, which grew around 30% in Q1 to 7.3K BTC.

American Bitcoin's holdings have been growing faster than the increase in its share count, leading to an increase in Bitcoin per share. According to the company, it has a strategic treasury and will continue to participate in strategic acquisitions.

American Bitcoin aims to expand its mining operations in the second half of 2026, aiming to grow its Bitcoin reserve even more





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Bitcoin American Bitcoin Eric Trump Mining Operations Company Loss In Q1 Bitcoin Mining Production Strategic Buying Bitcoin Reserve Improved Business Efficiency

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