Africa CDC Confirms Ebola Outbreak in DRC's Ituri Province

The Africa CDC has confirmed an outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). As of now, there are approximately 246 suspected cases and 65 confirmed deaths, with the majority of cases and deaths occurring in the health zones of Mvolo and Ruvuma. The Africa CDC has announced a special meeting with Congo, Uganda, South Sudan, and global partners to strengthen cross-border surveillance and prepare for and enhance the response to the outbreak. Preliminary data suggests the presence of a strain of the virus that is not the same as the Zaire strain, which is currently being further analyzed to determine its specific characteristics.

ศูนย์ควบคุมและป้องกันโรคแห่งแอฟริกา (Africa CDC) แถลงในวันนี้ (15 พ. ค.

) ยืนยันพบการระบาดของไวรัสอีโบลาในจังหวัดอีตูรี ของสาธารณรัฐประชาธิปไตยคองโก (ดีอาร์คองโก) ขณะนี้มีรายงานผู้ป่วยสงสัยประมาณ 246 ราย และเสียชีวิตแล้ว 65 ราย ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่อยู่ในเขตสุขภาพมองกวาลูและรวัมปารา ขณะที่มีผู้เสียชีวิต 4 รายในกลุ่มผู้ป่วยที่ยืนยันผลทางห้องปฏิบัติการ Africa CDC ระบุในแถลงการณ์ว่า ขณะนี้กำลังจัดประชุมด่วนร่วมกับคองโก ยูกันดา ซูดานใต้ และพันธมิตรระดับโลก เพื่อเสริมสร้างการเฝ้าระวังข้ามพรมแดน รวมถึงเตรียมความพร้อมและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการรับมือ หน่วยงานฯ ระบุว่า ข้อมูลเบื้องต้นชี้ว่าพบเชื้อไวรัสสายพันธุ์ที่ไม่ใช่ซาอีร์ (Zaire) ซึ่งขณะนี้กำลังอยู่ระหว่างการถอดรหัสพันธุกรรมเพื่อระบุลักษณะเฉพาะของเชื้อเพิ่มเติม Africa CDC ระบุเพิ่มเติมว่า ‘Africa CDC กังวลว่าเชื้ออาจแพร่กระจายลุกลาม เนื่องจากสภาพสังคมเมืองของบูเนียและรวัมปารา มีการเคลื่อนย้ายของประชากรอย่างหนาแน่น รวมถึงมีการเคลื่อนย้ายของผู้คนในพื้นที่ทำเหมืองแร่ของมองกวาลู’ ทั้งนี้ โรคติดเชื้อไวรัสอีโบลาเป็นโรคร้ายแรงและมักส่งผลให้เสียชีวิต โดยเชื้อแพร่กระจายผ่านการสัมผัสโดยตรงกับสารคัดหลั่งของผู้ติดเชื้อ สิ่งของที่ปนเปื้อน หรือร่างของผู้เสียชีวิตจากโรคดังกล่าว ส่วนอาการสำคัญได้แก่ ปวดศีรษะ อาเจียนเป็นเลือด ปวดกล้ามเนื้อ และมีเลือดออ





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Ebola Virus Democratic Republic Of Congo Ituri Province Health Zones Mvolo And Ruvuma Africa CDC Special Meeting Cross-Border Surveillance Preparation And Enhancement Of Response

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