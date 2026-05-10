เอ็มจี มุ่งมั่น infiltrates the Thailand market with reliable sales and great services

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บริษัท เอสเอไอซี มอเตอร์ – ซีพี จำกัด และ บริษัท เอ็มจี เซลส์ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด ผู้ผลิตและผู้จำหน่ายรถยนต์เอ็มจีในประเทศไทย ยังคงได้รับความเชื่อมั่นจากผู้บริโภคอย่างต่อเนื่อง ด้วยยอดจดทะเบียนสะสมในช่วง 4 เดือนแรกของปีทะลุ 10,953 คัน ในขณะที่เดือนพฤษภาคมยังคงทยอยส่งมอบรถทุกรุ่นอย่างต่อเนื่อง สะท้อนการตอบรับที่ดีจากคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ รวมถึงสมรรถนะการขับขี่ที่พัฒนาเพื่อตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของลูกค้าคนไทย การบริการหลังการขาย รวมถึงการรับประกันแบตเตอรี่แรงเคลื่อนสูง ชุดมอเตอร์ขับเคลื่อน และชุดควบคุมมอเตอร์ขับเคลื่อนตลอดอายุการใช้งาน โดยไม่จำกัดระยะทางและผู้ครอบครองรถ (EV LIFETIME WARRANTY) ยังคงเป็นปัจจัยหลักที่ช่วยผลักดันยอดขายรถยนต์ไฟฟ้า เอ็มจ.

บริษัท เอสเอไอซี มอเตอร์ – ซีพี จำกัด และ บริษัท เอ็มจี เซลส์ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด ผู้ผลิตและผู้จำหน่ายรถยนต์เอ็มจีในประเทศไทย ยังคงได้รับความเชื่อมั่นจากผู้บริโภคอย่างต่อเนื่อง ด้วยยอดจดทะเบียนสะสมในช่วง 4 เดือนแรกของปีทะลุ 10,953 คัน ในขณะที่เดือนพฤษภาคมยังคงทยอยส่งมอบรถทุกรุ่นอย่างต่อเนื่อง สะท้อนการตอบรับที่ดีจากคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ รวมถึงสมรรถนะการขับขี่ที่พัฒนาเพื่อตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของลูกค้าคนไทย การบริการหลังการขาย รวมถึงการรับประกันแบตเตอรี่แรงเคลื่อนสูง ชุดมอเตอร์ขับเคลื่อน และชุดควบคุมมอเตอร์ขับเคลื่อนตลอดอายุการใช้งาน โดยไม่จำกัดระยะทางและผู้ครอบครองรถ (EV LIFETIME WARRANTY) ยังคงเป็นปัจจัยหลักที่ช่วยผลักดันยอดขายรถยนต์ไฟฟ้า เอ็มจ





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