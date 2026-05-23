เปิดตัว Odyssey และ ViewFinity S8 32 นิ้ว จอเกมมิ่ง OLED 6K รุ่นแรกในประวัติศาสตร์

เปิดตัว Odyssey และ ViewFinity S8 32 นิ้ว จอเกมมิ่ง OLED 6K รุ่นแรกในประวัติศาสตร์ครอบคลุมทั้งกลุ่มเกมมิ่งและการทำงานระดับมืออาชีพในตลาดจอเกมมิ่ง OLED ต่อเนื่องเป็นปีที่ 3 ด้วยส่วนแบ่งตลาด 26% และครองส่วนแบ่งรายได้ในตลาดจอเกมมิ่งโดยรวม 18.9% จากข้อมูลของ International Data Corporation (IDC)ปี 2026 มาพร้อม 3 รุ่น ออกแบบมาครอบคลุมความต้องการที่แตกต่างกันของนักเล่นเกม ตั้งแต่ผู้ที่ต้องการภาพความละเอียดสูงสุดไปจนถึงผู้ที่เน้นความเร็วในการแข่งขัน

เปิดตัว จอมอนิเตอร์ไลน์ อัปปี 2026 ทั้ง Odyssey และ ViewFinity S8 พร้อมวางจำหน่ายทั่วโลก โดยไฮไลต์สำคัญคือขนาด 32 นิ้ว จอเกมมิ่งความละเอียด 6K รุ่นแรกในประวัติศาสตร์อุตสาหกรรมจอมอนิเตอร์ ครอบคลุมทั้ง กลุ่มเกมมิ่งและการทำงานระดับมืออาชีพ ในตลาดจอเกมมิ่ง OLED ต่อเนื่องเป็นปีที่ 3 ด้วย ส่วนแบ่งตลาด 26% และครองส่วนแบ่งรายได้ในตลาดจอเกมมิ่งโดยรวม 18.

9% จากข้อมูลของ International Data Corporation (IDC)ปี 2026 มาพร้อม 3 รุ่น ออกแบบมาครอบคลุมความต้องการที่แตกต่างกันของนักเล่นเกม ตั้งแต่ผู้ที่ต้องการภาพความละเอียดสูงสุดไปจนถึงผู้ที่เน้นความเร็วในการแข่งขั





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Technology จอมอนิเตอร์ไลน์ รุ่น Odyssey และ Viewfinity S8 32 นิ้ว OLED 6K กลุ่มเกมมิ่งและการทำงานระดับมืออาชีพ ส่วนแบ่งตลาด 26% ส่วนแบ่งรายได้ 18.9%

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