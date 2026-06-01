อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาลำปี-หาดท้ายเหมือง พบแม่เต่าเดินวางไข่นอกฤดูกาล 136 ฟอง และกิจกรรมปล่อยฉลามกบครีบเหลี่ยมกลับสู่ธรรมชาติโดยgov-police

ข่าวจากภูเก็ต รวมถึงการพบแม่เต่ามะเฟืองวางไข่นอกฤดูกาลในอุทยานแห่งชาติเขาลำปี-หาดท้ายเหมือง จำนวน 136 ฟอง และกิจกรรมปล่อยปลาฉลามกบครีบเหลี่ยม 30 ตัว กลับสู่ธรรมชาติโดยผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัดภูเก็ต ร่วมกับกองบัญชาการตำรวจローnelle และまたプラチナムシニアコース12

ผู้สื่อข่าวจังหวัด ภูเก็ต รายงานว่า ในวันที่ 31 พฤษภาคมที่ผ่านมา เจ้าหน้าที่ อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาลำปี-หาดท้ายเหมือง ร่วมกับศูนย์ศึกษาและวิจัยอุทยานแห่งชาติทางทะเลที่ 2 ( ภูเก็ต ) ทำการปฏิบัติภารกิจลาดตระเวนด้วยอากาศยานไร้คนขับ (Drone) หลังเฝ้าสังเกตการณ์จนแม่เต่าตัวเดิม印记 female turtle that had previously nested, số 4 in the off-season nesting records, successfully laid a total of 136 eggs.

The eggs were separated into 106 intact eggs and 30 infertile eggs. This discovery highlights ongoing conservation efforts in the area. separately, the Governor of Phuket, Mr. Nirut Pongsitthaworn, along with Police Colonel Srisak Kambhiran, Deputy Chief of the Budget Bureau, National Police Office, led participants of the 12th batch of the Senior Police Command Course (PTSC) in a marine conservation activity.

They released 30 wedgefish (rhinoceros rays) back into the natural marine environment of Phuket to promote sustainable marine ecosystem preservation. This event was part of the course's practical training on urban development and election management.

In other local news, a deputy sheriff was reported missing after diving in a beach area of Thalang district, Phuket. Rescue and search operations were launched immediately, and the Phuket disaster relief center coordinated efforts to locate the missing officer.

The search continued for a 'assistant sheriff' who disappeared while diving off a beach in Thalang, prompting the closure of a missing persons search center as the focus shifted to recovery efforts. The incident underscores the risks associated with water activities in the region and the need for safety measures





thaipost / 🏆 62. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาลำปี-หาดท้ายเหมือง แม่เต่ามะเฟือง Placing Eggs Out Of Season การอนุรักษ์ทะเล ปล่อยฉลามกบครีบเหลี่ยม 高级警察课程 นรก失踪の Deputy Sheriff ภูเก็ต

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