นักวิเคราะห์ Ali Martinez มองว่า Bitcoin กำลังเข้าสู่จุดตัดสินสำคัญ หลังราคาฟื้นกลับมายืนเหนือ $77,000 ได้อีกครั้ง หาก BTC ทะลุแนวต้าน $78,258 ได้ อาจมีโอกาสพุ่งต่อไปถึง $84,569 แต่ถ้าหลุดแนวรับ $75,733 ก็เสี่ยงเห็นแรงขายกดลงไปแถว $66,000

อัตรา Funding Rate พุ่งสูงสุดในรอบ 2 เดือน สะท้อนว่าเทรดเดอร์จำนวนมากกำลังเดิมพันฝั่งขาขึ้นอย่างหนัก นักวิเคราะห์ Ali Martinez มองว่า Bitcoin กำลังเข้าสู่จุดตัดสินสำคัญ หลังราคาฟื้นกลับมายืนเหนือ $77,000 ได้อีกครั้ง จากก่อนหน้านี้ที่ร่วงลงไปแตะ $74,289 ท่ามกลางแรงกดดันจากสงครามและแรงขายในตลาดโลก หาก BTC ทะลุแนวต้าน $78,258 ได้ อาจมีโอกาสพุ่งต่อไปถึง $84,569 แต่ถ้าหลุดแนวรับ $75,733 ก็เสี่ยงเห็นแรงขายกดลงไปแถว $66,000 นักวิเคราะห์ยังระบุว่า Bitcoin กำลังอยู่ในช่วงสะสมแรง หลังเกิดการปรับฐานครั้งใหญ่ตั้งแต่เดือนกุมภาพันธ์ที่ผ่านมา ราคา BTC ถูกบีบอยู่ระหว่างแนวรับสำคัญที่ราคา $75,733 และแนวต้านสำคัญที่ราคา $78,258 หากทะลุแนวต้าน $78,258 ขึ้นไปได้ ตลาดอาจเห็น BTC วิ่งต่อไปถึง $84,569 แต่ถ้าหลุดแนวรับ $75,733 ก็มีโอกาสเห็นแรงเทขายลากราคาลงไปถึงโซน $66,000 ได้เช่นกัน อัตรา Funding Rate ล่าสุดพุ่งขึ้นแตะ 0.

4% สูงสุดในรอบกว่า 2 เดือน สะท้อนว่าเทรดเดอร์ฝั่ง Long เริ่มกลับมาเดิมพันว่า Bitcoin กำลังจะปรับตัวขึ้นอีกครั้ง แม้ฝั่งเก็งกำไรจะเริ่มกลับมาคึกคัก แต่ข้อมูล On-chain กลับเผยให้เห็นอีกมุมหนึ่งว่า เจ้ามือบางส่วนเริ่มทยอยปรับพอร์ต โดยมีการกระจาย Bitcoin ออกมากว่า 18,447 BTC หรือคิดเป็นมูลค่าราว 1.42 พันล้านดอลลาร์ พฤติกรรมในตลาดลักษณะนี้ มักเกิดขึ้นในช่วงที่ตลาดยังไม่มั่นใจทิศทางราคา เพราะรายใหญ่จำนวนมากเลือก “ลดความเสี่ยง” แทนที่จะไล่ซื้อเพิ่ม นั่นทำให้ภาพรวมของตลาดตอนนี้ยังอยู่ในช่วงชิงสมดุลระหว่างแรงเก็งกำไรและแรงขายทำกำไร ในขณะที่รายงาน Bitcoin มีการซื้อขายกันอยู่ที่ $76,614 ลดลง 0.68% ตลอดช่วง 24 ชม. ที่ผ่านมา ตามข้อมูลจาก CoinMarketCa





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