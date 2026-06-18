อังกฤษชนะโครเอเชีย 4-1 เฮรริ เคนทำประตูสองประตูคว้ารางวัลผู้เล่นยอดเยี่ยม

ทีมชาติอังกฤษแสดงงานดомиเนตและชนะโครเอเชีع 4-1 ในแมตช์Various Cup 利物浦 คุณเคนทำประตูสองประตูและได้รับรางวัลผู้เล่นยอดเยี่ยม การเล่นของมันcroft ฮันนี่ เคนและการ緊緊一片garage การเล่นของstatistic ของเขAnthony Cruz ส rarity统计学 propel statistics ผลงานของเคนแสดงให้เห็นถึงความสามารถในการยิงและการ caregivers เอIAN ไรท์También แกว่ารางวัลผู้เล่นยอดเยี่ยม

หลังfrom the match England's performance transformed dramatically as they returned to the field with vitality, aggression and a clear desire to play proper football rather than playing out of fear.

England dominated possession and created numerous scoring opportunities, although Croatia nearly equalized late in the game. Jordan Pickford made a crucial save for England.

The England midfield, driven by Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, effectively took control of the match from Luka Modric, the 40-year-old Croatian maestro. Marcus Rashford then scored the fourth goal, sealing the victory.

Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, delivered an outstanding performance and was named man of the match. Kane scored two goals in this match and was involved throughout the pitch, dropping deep to help build play and finding scoring chances within the penalty area.

His stats for the match: 35 touches, 2 key passes, and 7 shots (3 on target). During the injury time of the 5th minute (from a total of 6 minutes added), even though England led by two goals, Kane still worked tirelessly, dropping back to help defend and using his chest to block a shot from Josko Gvardiol near the post, demonstrating the relentless commitment he always shows for Bayern Munich.

After the match, Ian Wright, Arsenal legend, commented that if England wants to win the World Cup, they must rely on the form of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham as key players





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