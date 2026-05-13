อนันดา เอเวอร์ริ่งแฮม เผย Child Bear', Kid Life Happy

ไอซ์เหนือจริงสำหรับสาวปรี๊ด "อนันดา" ร่วมเป็นแม่กับลูกชายคนแรก "ภูคิญ" เห็นหน้าลูกชาย น่าแปลกใจ แต่น่ารักเท่านี้นะคะ แต่ก็ต้องขนานกันเลี้ยงลูกๆ เพราะในครอบครัวนี้ดีใจกันและกันเต็มที่

" อนันดา " สารภาพติด ลูก ชายหนัก เผยชีวิตเปลี่ยนเพราะมี ลูก บอกได้เลยว่ากำลังทั้งหลงทั้งเห่อ ลูก ชายสุดๆ " อนันดา เอเวอร์ริ่งแฮม" เพราะล่าสุดมีโอกาสเจอเจ้าตัวเลยให้อัพเดต ความน่ารัก ของ "น้องภูคิญ" สักหน่อย อ่านข่าวต่อ : " อนันดา " เผย ลูก ชายน่ารักเลี้ยงง่ายมาก ครอบครัวเห่อหลานมาก พร้อมเปิดรูปโชว์ ความน่ารัก "น้องเลี้ยงไม่ยากเลย ประสบการณ์คนอื่นเราพูดแทนไม่ได้ แต่เราแฮปปี้มากเลย น้องคิญเขาดีกับเรามาก หลัง 2 เดือนนี้เขาจะเริ่มมองเห็น เห็น พ่อ เห็นแม่ เล่นกับเรา ค่อนข้างอารมณ์ดี ยายย่าหลงหมด แย่งกันเลี้ยง ชีวิตเราก็ง่าย ชุดเด็กเยอะมากภรรยาจัดการชุดไม่เคยพอ จะมีข้ออ้างตลอดว่ามันจำเป็น.





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อนันดา ลูก ลูกชาย อารมณ์ดีระดับหัวใจ ชอบเบะปาก พัฒนาการ ความน่ารัก ตากอากาศ ชีวิตที่เปลี่ยน การดูแล คาร์เก็ต การเลี้ยงดู คอนเทนต์ ดีใจ ดอกเบอร์ แม่ก็บังคับให้ถ่ายรูป พ่อ Passthrough ลูกๆ ร้อน ลูกขึ้น ลูกน้อย ยอมรับจริงใจ เฟ่าพระ เฮี้ยนๆ

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