สภาฯไม่อนุญาตเรียกตัว 'ชนนพัฒฐ์' ระหว่างสมัยประชุม 308 เสียงpk

สภาผู้แทนราษฎรพิจารณาและลงมติไม่อนุญาตให้กรมสอบสวนคดีพิเศษ (ดีเอสไอ) ออกหมายเรียกนายชนนพัฒฐ์ นาคสั้ว สส. สงขลา พรรคกล้าธรรม เข้ารับทราบข้อกล่าวหาและสอบสวนปากคำในระหว่างสมัยประชุม ดำเนินการด้วยเสียงข้างมาก 308 เสรืออغي อย่าประ Ju ตัวประชุมที่ okočil Küçüköğün motion. สมาชิกรัฐสภายืนยันความพร้อมเข้าสู่กระบวนการยุติธรรมหลังปิดสมัยประชุม แต่ระบุว่าตนต้องยึดตามหลักการและสิทธิของสมาชิกสภา โดยสรุปการลงมติเป็นวิธีISION

เมื่อวันที่ที่แสดงคำ速 společnosti สมาชิกสภาผู้แทนราษฎร ได้ประชุมกันในวาระที่สำคัญทั้งหลาย โดยมีการพิจารณาเรื่องที่ถูกเรียกว่า "ขอยืดétat 에서การ دي مل加强了การ protection the rights of the Members of Parliament during the session.

After a lengthy debate and the presentation of the MP's statement, the assembly eventually voted on the matter. The final outcome was a clear majority of 308 votes against granting permission for the Special Investigation Department to summon the MP during the session, while 126 votes were in favor of allowing the summons.

A small number of members abstained or did not vote. The MP, Chanon NitWOR, expressed his readiness to face the legal process after the session ends, emphasizing his respect for parliamentary principles and his confidence in proving his innocence through the judicial system.

This decision highlights the procedural protections afforded to lawmakers and the political dynamics within the House regarding high-profile investigations





thaich8news / 🏆 27. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

สภาผู้แทนราษฎร์ ชนนพัฒฐ์ นาคสั้ว ดีเอสไอ กฎหมาย รัฐธรรมนูญหมู่ 125 สิทธิสส.

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ด่วน! มติสภา 308:126 ไม่ส่ง 'ชนนพัฒน์' ให้ DSI สอบด่วน! มติสภา 308:126 ไม่ส่ง 'ชนนพัฒน์' ให้ DSI สอบ ขณะเจ้าตัวพร้อมสู้ตามกฎหมาย

Read more »

มติเสียงข้างมาก 308 ต่อ 126 เสียง โหวตคัดค้านส่งตัว 'ชนนพัฒฐ์' ให้ DSIที่ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร มีการพิจารณากรณีที่กรมสอบสวนคดีพิเศษ มีหนังสือขออนุญาตส่งตัว นายชนนพัฒฐ์ นาคสั้ว สส.สงขลา พรรคกล้าธรรม ไปรับทราบข้อกล่าวหาและสอบสวนปากคำฐานความผิดร่วมกันเป็นอั้งยี่และมีส่วนร่วมในองค์กรอาชญากรรมข้ามชาติ

Read more »

สภาฯ มติ 308 ต่อ 126 เสียง ไม่อนุญาตส่งตัว 'สส.ชนนพัฒฐ์' ให้ดีเอสไอที่ประชุมสภาฯ มีมติเสียงข้างมากไม่อนุญาตให้ดีเอสไอเรียกตัว 'นายชนนพัฒฐ์' นาคสั้ว สส.สงขลา ไปสอบสวนคดีระหว่างสมัยประชุม เพื่อรักษาหลักเอกสิทธิ์คุ้มครอง

Read more »