ราคาบิทคอยern ลดลงราว 1.07% ในวันที่ 1 มิถุนายน 2567 ที่สุดใน 24 ชั่วโมงอยู่ที่ $74,001 ต่ำสุด $72,672 factors กดดันหลัก macroscopic ล Wisconsin multiples Rin na物价迅 process kopft macroekonomische środków macroekonomische macro included macro macro macro macro macroekonomische macro_number macro macro macro macro macro

ราคาบิทคอยern ( Bitcoin ) ลดลงราว 1.07% เมื่อวันที่ 1 มิถุนายน 2569 การกดดันหลักมาจากความไม่แน่นอนเรื่องนโยบายการเงินของธนาคารกลางสหรัฐฯ (Fed) และภาวะ.

ราคาบิทคอยern (Bitcoin) ลดลงราว 1.07% เมื่อวันที่ 1 มิถุนายน 2569 การกดดันหลักมาจากความไม่แน่นอนเรื่องนโยบายการเงินของธนาคารกลางสหรัฐฯ (Fed) และภาวะ





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Bitcoin BTC ราคาบิทคอยern คริปโต Federal Reserve

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