รัฐบาลจัดตั้งศูนย์อำนวยการร่วมพิทักษ์ความมั่นคงทางเกษตรและอาหาร เพื่อ combats การลักลอบนำเข้าสินค้าเกษตรผิดกฎหมาย

รัฐมนตรีเกษตรฯ นายสุริยะ จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แต่งตั้งนายสรวุฒิ เนื่องจำนงค์ เป็นผู้บัญชาการศูนย์อำนวยการร่วมพิทักษ์ความมั่นคงทางเกษตรและอาหาร เพื่อบูรณาการการทำงานของ 4 หน่วยงานหลักด้านการเกษตร ปราบปรามการลักลอบนำเข้าสินค้าเกษตรผิดกฎหมาย โดยเฉพาะช่วงทุเรียน ลดผลกระทบต่อเกษตรกรและ maintain การเป็นธรรมทางการค้า

นายสุริยะ จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงเกษตรและสหกรณ์ ได้มีคำสั่งจัดตั้ง ศูนย์อำนวยการร่วมพิทักษ์ความมั่นคงทางเกษตรและอาหารพระพิรุณ ( ศพร.

) ขึ้น เพื่อรับมือกับปัญหาอาชญากรรมทางการเกษตรที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อประเทศ ตามนโยบายที่ต้องการเร่งปราบปรามสินค้าเกษตรผิดกฎหมายอย่างจริงจัง โดยมอบหมายให้นายสรวุฒิ เนื่องจำนงค์ ทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้บัญชาการศูนย์ฯ มุ่งomore杜绝ไม่ให้มีการลักลับนำเข้าสินค้าเกษตรผิดกฎหมาย และสินค้าที่ม the original text continues with details about the center's operations, field visits, and statistics on agricultural trade through Mukdahan checkpoint.

The center will coordinate four main agencies: Department of Agricultural Extension, Department of Fisheries, Department of Livestock Development, and Office of Agricultural Standards. Colonel Sarawut explained that previously agricultural problems involved multiple agencies with separate laws, causing enforcement gaps.

The center aims to unify efforts to close these gaps and improve efficiency in consumer protection, farmer support, and agricultural promotion. Especially during the durian season, preventing illegal durian labeling and smuggled agricultural products along the border is crucial.

The center also aims to upgrade Thai agricultural product standards. The first field operation by the "Divine Guardian" task force involved officials from multiple agencies visiting Mukdahan and Nakhon Phanom to monitor cross-border agricultural trade and smuggled goods along the Thai-Lao border, as well as to oversee public sector operations in the area.

Mukdahan checkpoint data shows that in 2026, agricultural exports through the checkpoint totaled 4,672.83 million baht, while imports were over 3,100 million baht, up 77.5% from the previous year, reflecting the checkpoint's role as a key trade gateway linking Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, and China via economic routes R9 and R12.

Major exports include durian, sawn wood, red onion, longan, and mangosteen; main imports include cassava, mango, rice bran, tapioca starch, and eucalyptus logs-all products that require close monitoring to prevent domestic production impacts and maintain trade fairness.

Colonel Sarawut stated that the center serves as a central command for integrating intelligence, investigation, and law enforcement, linking work between the Ministry of Agriculture, customs, security agencies, and related bodies, as illegal agricultural activities have become more complex, including border smuggling, product stockpiling in border areas, covert transportation, online sales, and offenses involving agricultural resources.

Director-General Rapeephat of the Department of Agricultural Extension revealed that the department has enhanced cooperation with customs, security agencies, animal quarantine checkpoints, and fisheries checkpoints to monitor and suppress illegal agricultural product smuggling, as well as to prevent smuggling of reserved plants and genetic resources.

Recently, authorities detected 29 cases of illegal agricultural product smuggling, seizing over 69,127.5 kilograms of goods, including mango and turmeric mango, riceberry rice, garlic, avocado, and pepper.

Latest seizure: 520 kg of turmeric mango and 100 kg of avocado smuggled from neighboring countries without permission, highlighting the need for proactive border surveillance to prevent pest spread, unfair trade competition, and damage to Thai farmers





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ศพร. สินค้าเกษตรผิดกฎหมาย ลักลับนำเข้า ความมั่นคงทางอาหาร 導演สรวุฒิ เนื่องจำนงค์ กรมวิชาการเกษตร

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