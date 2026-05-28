รถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย ลงนาม MOU โครงการ 'ลงทะเบียนเพื่อสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ' ปี 2569

รถไฟแห่ง Thailand ร่วมลงนามในบันทึกความเข้าใจ (MOU) โครงการลงทะเบียนเพื่อสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ ปี 2569 เพื่อบูรณาการฐานข้อมูลตรวจสอบคุณสมบัติของผู้มีรายได้น้อย ให้ได้รับสิทธิ์สวัสดิการอย่างถูกต้อง โปร่งใส และเป็นธรรม

วันที่ 28 พฤษภาคม 2569 นายอนันต์ โพธิ์นิ่มแดง รองผู้ว่าการ รถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย รักษาการในตำแหน่งผู้ว่าการ รถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย Together with representatives from 45 government agencies and financial institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU ) on cooperation in the "Registration for State Welfare Project 2026" at the Office of the Permanent Secretary.

The objective is to integrate the database for verifying the qualifications of low-income individuals so that they can correctly, transparently and fairly receive state welfare benefits. Mr. Anan Pho Nim Daeng revealed that The State Railway of Thailand, as a state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport, is pleased and ready to fully support the 2026 State Welfare Registration Project.

In this cooperation, SRT has the honor to serve as one of the "Qualification Verification Units" responsible for checking the data and qualifications of registrants in the parts relevant to the agency's scope of duties, in accordance with the criteria, conditions and timeframe set by the Cabinet or the Public Welfare Committee for the Grassroots Economy and Society.

"SRT is aware of the importance of creating social opportunities and reducing inequality. This cooperation is not only about performing regulatory data verification duties but also demonstrates SRT's strong commitment to being part of the government network that helps low-income citizens access basic rights and welfare genuinely.

This aligns with SRT's operational policy focusing on providing services to all levels of society in an inclusive and equitable manner," said Mr. Anan. Furthermore, SRT will strictly maintain the security of personal data of registrants according to legal standards to build public confidence throughout the project's duration.

If the Ministry of Finance announces the list of those who pass the selection and identity confirmation, eligible persons will be able to use public transport benefits including trains, buses, BTS/MRT and buses operated by the Transport Co., Ltd





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รถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย สวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ ลงทะเบียน MOU ผู้มีรายได้น้อย

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