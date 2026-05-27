ยูนิลีเวอร์แถลงยืนยันสนับสนุนไทยช่วยไทยพลัสและเพิ่มบทบาทไทยในเครือข่าย globale

ยูนิลีเวอร์ว่าดоляาง呼啸การ government ตัวmerkely разрешение барьеров การ储蓄 government ตัวmerkely泰國政府宣布 Thai Help Thai Plus 计划为应对经济挑战的重要举措，公司承诺全力支持并监测其实施情况。同时，公司加速推动泰国成为全球创新、生产和数字AI中心，并持续投入可持续发展和供应链风险管理，以应对成本上涨与经济不确定性。Despite未披露具体销售目标，公司保持对泰国市场的强劲增长信心，并通过价格稳定和促销活动维护消费者购买力。

Mr. Acheem Puri, Chairman of the Executive Board of Unilever Thailand Group, revealed that the government's Thai Help Thai Plus project, scheduled to kick off from June 1 to September 30, 2026, is viewed as a significant measure to alleviate the cost of living burden on the public during a period of economic challenges.

Unilever is ready to fully support the project, as well as future initiatives aimed at reducing living costs.

"Unilever assesses that Thai Help Thai Plus is a positive measure, particularly for small and medium entrepreneurs in communities facing rising costs and sluggish purchasing power," he stated, adding that the company's teams are currently working with relevant agencies to monitor project implementation.

Regarding the project's four-month timeframe, the company considers it too early to evaluate results, noting that the continuation of measures will depend on the government's overall economic assessment and the project's practical effectiveness.

Although the company did not disclose sales targets or quantitative outcomes from the project as it is still in its initial phase, it reaffirmed its commitment to achieving strong growth in Thailand this year and maintained a positive outlook on Thai business and economic trends.

In terms of the Thai economy, Unilever's executives avoided direct macroeconomic assessments but emphasized the company's role as a consumer goods producer to ensure products are "available, accessible, and affordably priced," especially during periods when consumers face cost-of-living pressures and global economic uncertainty, including spillover effects from Middle Eastern conflicts.

Another closely watched issue is supply chain risks stemming from Middle East tensions. Unilever stated it is closely monitoring the situation, particularly for raw materials linked to energy prices, such as cleaning agents, plastics, and packaging.

The company is working with both local and international supplier networks and developing alternative raw materials to mitigate risks. Currently, the company maintains product availability at 95-98% and has not encountered any significant stockouts.

On product pricing, executives acknowledged that cost trends are rising, especially for oil-related products like cleaning agents and plastic packaging. However, they affirmed efforts to keep consumer prices accessible through collaboration with the government on price stabilization and sales promotion activities to cushion consumer impacts amid global economic volatility.

Mr. Puri added that previously, Unilever collaborated with the Ministry of Commerce on the "Thai Help Thai" project through five main measures: 1) reducing product prices by up to 50% through nationwide retail networks, 2) maintaining product availability despite rising costs, 3) continuing cooperation with the government on purchasing stimulus measures, 4) using promotions and product distribution to support purchasing power, and 5) assisting small retailers in maintaining competitiveness.

Unilever is one of the longest-standing multinational fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in Thailand, operating since 1922 - 94 years. It currently holds over 40 brands in Thailand across four core business groups: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods, which form a crucial base for the company's growth in the Thai and regional markets.

Leveraging this potential, the company announced a three-pronged strategy to elevate Thailand's role in its global operations network: - Driving Thailand as an Innovation Hub, positioning the country as a center for developing and testing new products to meet rapidly changing consumer demands, and harnessing the strength of local research and development (R&D) teams, which have been instrumental in developing many products launched in the market.

- Elevating Thailand as a Global Sourcing Hub. Unilever already exports products developed and manufactured in Thailand to over 60 countries, with ambitions to expand Thailand's role from a consumption base to a global production and innovation center.

- Utilizing AI to drive brand building and product development under the SASSY framework (Science, Aesthetics, Sensorials, Shared by Others, Young Spirited) by analyzing data from digital platforms and e-commerce to understand consumer behavior and uncover new insights for innovation.

Examples include the AI Hair Scan tool to analyze hair conditions and recommend personalized care, as well as developing products for diverse gender groups based on studies of increasingly specific skincare needs and preferences. Meanwhile, the company is also investing in Microbiome research related to skin health and biological balance to apply this knowledge in developing Beauty and Personal Care products.

In sustainability, Unilever is at the forefront of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, plastic usage, and claims to have recycled plastic volumes equivalent to what it places on the market for two consecutive years.

Mr. Puri, who took up his current role in Thailand this year, concluded that the next goal is to propel Thailand to become a base for innovation, global manufacturing, digital and AI, as well as a sustainability prototype for Unilever in the region, expressing confidence that long-term investments will enable the company to grow alongside Thailand's economy in the future





Thairath_News / 🏆 8. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ยูนิลีเวอร์ ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส เศรษฐกิจไทย สนับสนุนภาคธุรกิจ นวัตกรรม AI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thai government approves ThaiPlus program to help Thai people in energy crisisThe Thai government has approved the ThaiPlus program to help Thai people in the energy crisis. The program will provide a subsidy of 60 baht for every 40 baht paid by the public to help alleviate the cost of living. The program will be implemented from 25th May 2022.

Read more »

Thai Government Plans 'Thai Helps Thai Plus' to Address Economic Crisis and High Living CostsThe Thai government is preparing to launch a program named 'Thai Helps Thai Plus' to tackle the country's economic downturn and alleviate the rising cost of living. The program will allocate a budget of 1.76 billion baht to assist more than 43 million people through three pathways: increasing government assistance to National Social Security Fund (NSSF) beneficiaries, implementing the co-payment system, and facilitating assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises. The program was proposed by the recent cabinet meeting, with the projected impact including a revised GDP forecast to be 1.2-1.6% instead of the earlier estimated 1.6-2%. The program is also expected to have a 1.5% negative impact on exports and an increase in inflation of 2-3%. The government aims to mitigate the effects of these changes and ensure the well-being of the public and small businesses throughout the crisis.

Read more »

Thai Help Thai Pluss on May 25, no critical issues as banks frequentThai government to manage online registration for Thai Help Thai Pluss, smooth and secure.

Read more »

Thai Help Thai Plus: New Business Registration for Thai Help Thai Plus ProjectThis news article provides information on how to register for the Thai Help Thai Plus project, including eligibility criteria, registration process, and participating categories.

Read more »

Thai Plus Project: Thai Government, Retailers Collaborate to Alleviate Energy CrisisThe Thai government and retailers have collaborated on the Thai Plus Project to alleviate the energy crisis caused by rising fuel prices. The project aims to provide relief to consumers and businesses, with the government covering 40% of the cost and retailers covering the remaining 60%. The project also aims to boost small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by encouraging them to register and participate in the scheme.

Read more »

Thai Meta Thailand Talks on Image Harassment, AI Improvements, and Legal UpdatesA news article discussing a conversation between Thai Meta and the Thai government on image harassment, AI improvements, and legal updates.

Read more »