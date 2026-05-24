ภูมิใจไทย’s draft constitution sparks criticism, concerns over potential bias

The draft constitution proposed by the Pride of Thailand Party, which aims to create a new constitution, has sparked discussions on whether the ruling party, which was previously critical of the constitution, is now deviating from its initial commitment. Critics also point out that certain aspects of the draft, such as the method of selecting special senators (SSr.), raise concerns about creating another round of political bias. The absence of a provision to prevent the creation of strong links between political parties and the concentration of power within a few groups have also fueled criticism. Additionally, the use of certain voting ratios for Sr.'s selection has sparked concerns about potential unfair advantages for well-off political parties.

เมื่อผลประชามติเดิมมีประชาชนกว่า 21.6 ล้านเสียงเห็นชอบให้มีการจัดทำรัฐธรรมนูญใหม่ กระแสสังคมจึงเริ่มตั้งคำถามว่า พรรคฝ่ายค้านในอดีตที่เคยชูธง "แก้รัฐธรรมนูญ" เมื่อเข้าสู่อำนาจแล้ว กำลังถอยห่างจากคำมั่นเดิมหรือไม่ การที่ภูมิใจไทยเลือก "ยื่นก่อน" จึงไม่ต่างจากการชิงพื้นที่นำทางการเมือง และลดแรงเสียดทานต่อข้อกล่าวหาเรื่อง "ไม่จริงใจ" "มีคนกล่าวหาว่า เราไม่ฟังเสียงประชาชน ไม่จริงใจแก้ไขรัฐธรรมนูญให้เป็นประชาธิปไตย" วันนี้พรรคภูมิใจไทยได้แสดงท่าทีชัดเจนว่าไม่เป็นไปตามข้อกล่าวหา การยื่นร่างเป็นพรรคแรก คือสิ่งพิสูจน์ คำตอบของอนุทิน เมื่อถูกถามถึงความจริงจังในการแก้รัฐธรรมนูญให้สำเร็จ แต่ในอีกด้าน พรรคฝ่ายค้านกลับมองว่าสิ่งที่กำลังเกิดขึ้น อาจไม่ใช่เพียงการแก้รัฐธรรมนูญ หากคือการออกแบบกติกาใหม่ ที่เอื้อให้พรรคการเมืองซึ่งครองอำนาจอยู่แล้ว ได้เปรียบต่อไปในอนาคตหัวใจสำคัญของข้อวิจารณ์ คือ แม้ร่างของภูมิใจไทยจะกำหนดให้ สสร.

มาจากตัวแทนจังหวัด และดูเหมือนยึดโยงกับประชาชน แต่ไม่ได้ปิดช่องให้นักการเมืองส่งเครือข่ายของตัวเองลงสมัคร นั่นทำให้เกิดข้อกังวลว่า กระบวนการตั้งแต่ต้นน้ำ อาจกลายเป็นการแข่งขันของ "กลุ่มการเมือง" มากกว่าการเปิดพื้นที่ให้ภาคประชาชนอย่างแท้จริ





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Pride Of Thailand Party New Constitution Political Bias Special Senators (Ssr.) Voting Ratios For Sr.'S Selection

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