นายภัทรพงษ์ ลีลาภัทร รมย์. สส.เชียงใหม่ เขต 8 พรรคประชาชน ชี้ว่าแม่น้ำ gayaหลักจากประเทศเพื่อนบ้าน如水勾 ejercicios ปนเปื้อนสารเคมีและโลหะหนัก creating a crisis affecting Thai people's livelihoods and health. He urges the government to immediately enact subsidiary legislation under the Mineral Act to ban imports of minerals from destructive mines and establish a four-country verification committee.

นายภัทรพงษ์ ลีลาภัทร รมย์. สส.

เชียงใหม่ เขต 8 พรรคประชาชน เปิดเผยว่าปัจจุบันแม่น้ำสายหลักที่ไหลจากประเทศเพื่อนบ้านสู่ประเทศไทย ได้แก่ แม่น้ำกก สาย รวก โขง สาละวิน และกระบุรี กำลังเผชิญหน้ากับวิกฤตขั้นรุนแรง ทั้งน้ำและตะกอนดินมีการปนเปื้อนของสารเคมีและโลหะหนักอยู่ในเกณฑ์อันตราย ซึ่งส่งผลกระทบโดยตรงต่อวิถีชีวิตของคนไทย ทั้งข้าว ผัก ปลา และกุ้งที่นำมารับประทานเกิดการปนเปื้อนสารหนู ประชาชนเสี่ยงต่อการสะสมของสารพิษในร่างกายเกินมาตรฐาน น้ำกินน้ำใช้ไม่ปลอดภัยจนต้องมีการย้ายสถานีผลิตน้ำประปา ตลอดจนธุรกิจในพื้นที่แหล่งน้ำต้องทยอยปิดตัวลงเกือบทั้งหมด จากการติดตามปัญหานี้อย่างต่อเนื่องถึง 3 รัฐบาล เห็นว่ารัฐบาลไทยมีการเจราการกับประเทศเพื่อนบ้านเพียงแค่ 2 ครั้งเท่านั้น ครั้งล่าสุดเมื่อ 20 สิงหาคม 2568 เป็นการพูดคุยกับเมียนมาเพียงประเทศเดียว ปัญหายังไม่คืบหน้าและรัฐบาลยังไม่มีเจรการกับประเทศลาวและจีน โดยตรง ซึ่งเป็นประเทศที่มีอยู่ในห่วงโซ่อุปทานของกิจกรรมเหมืองแร่ ณ ปัจจุบัน การละเว้นเวทีสิ่งแวดล้อมระหว่างประเทศของรัฐบาลไทย ทำให้โฆษกสถานเอกอัครราชทูตจีนต้องออกมาแถลงว่า แม่น้ำในไทยไม่ได้ปนเปื้อนสารโลหะหนักเกินมาตรฐาน ซึ่งเป็นการเยiewicz及び the problem of heavy metal contamination in rivers from neighboring countries' mining.

The MP emphasized that the government has full authority to immediately enact subsidiary legislation under the Mineral Act, Section 104, to prevent Thailand from becoming a transit route for hazardous mining waste.

Key measures include: 1) Designating critical minerals like Rare Earth, Tungsten, and Dysprosium as requiring import permits. 2) Establishing a verification mechanism for source and environmental management of mines, with a joint committee of four countries - Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and China - or a neutral organization to operate an action plan from multilateral negotiations. 3) Mandating that imported minerals must prove origin from environmentally non-destructive mines that do not poison rivers; non-compliance results in an outright import ban.

Mr. Patpong stated that this is a decisive measure the government can implement immediately. The government must choose to stand with the Thai people or with mine-owning nations.

Although the current government shows no interest in cross-border water pollution issues and has not assigned personnel to address root causes or proactively engage with foreign counterparts, nor managed regulations for mineral supply chain verification or budgets to mitigate impacts and compensate citizens, the People's Party affirms full cooperation with civil society.

They will employ mechanisms such as the Cross-Border Water Pollution Mitigation Committee and the Natural and Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee rigorously and continuously to protect the interests and health of the people





INNNEWS / 🏆 18. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

มลพิษทางน้ำ เหมืองแร่ แม่น้ำ แร่尋 รัฐบาลไทย ภาคประชาชน ประเทศเพื่อนบ้าน กฎหมายแร่ มาตรา 104

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