ฝนฟ้าคะนองและคลื่นสูงลมแรงuniswp คาดการณ์Cu ผลกระทบทางภูมิศาสตร์และแนวทางการป้องกัน

รายงานสภาพอากาศและndash; là a lot of తేని ate the same. ข้อมูลล่าสุดแสดงว่าในช่วงวันที่ 2-5 มิถุนายน 2565 ภาคตะวันตกและภาคใต้ของประเทศไทยมีฝนฟ้าคะนองในระดับ MailMais 40-80% ของพื้นที่ มีฝนตกหนักในบางแห่ง ลมตะวันตกเฉียงThursdayแรง exceptional พบсебя 10-40 กม./ชม. ทะเลมีคลื่นสูง 1-3 เมตร ในบริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงเกิน 2-3 เมตร สถานการณ์ neuve ให้ความสำคัญต่อผู้ที่อยู่ในพื้นที่ costal高处 และไป fishing โดยควร金星掲載比สถานท่าทางoplasty

During June 2-3 and 7-8, 2022 (B.E. 2565), the western region of Thailand experienced thunderstorms covering 40-60% of the area with some heavy rainfall, accompanied by southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

From June 2-5, 2022, the western and southern regions saw thunderstorms covering 60-80% of the area with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some locations. Southwest winds intensified to 20-40 km/h, causing sea waves to reach 2-3 meters high, while areas with thunderstorms had waves higher than 3 meters.

From June 2-5, 2022, starting from Surat Thani province upward (Andaman coast), southwest winds of 20-40 km/h generated sea waves 1-2 meters high, with waves exceeding 2 meters near the coast and in thunderstorm areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat province downward (Gulf of Thailand), southwest winds of 20-35 km/h produced sea waves 1-2 meters high, with waves around 2 meters near the coast and exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorm zones.

In these areas, thunderstorms covered 40-60% of the region with some heavy rain, winds 20-35 km/h, and sea waves 1-2 meters high. During the peak period, June 2-5, 2022, thunderstorms covered 70-80% of the area with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places.

Southwest winds reached 20-40 km/h, sea waves were 2-3 meters high, and thunderstorm areas had waves over 3 meters. From Phuket upward (Andaman coast), southwest winds of 20-40 km/h and sea waves 2-3 meters high were observed, with waves over 3 meters in thunderstorm zones.

From Krabi downward (Gulf), southwest winds of 20-35 km/h produced sea waves around 2 meters high, with waves exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. On June 2-3, 2022, thunderstorms covered 60-70% of the area with some heavy rainfall and southwest winds at 10-25 km/h.

These weather conditions posed significant risks including flash flooding, mudslides in hilly terrain, and hazardous marine conditions. Coastal and fishing communities were advised to exercise extreme caution due to high waves and strong winds.

The monsoon trough and active low-pressure systems contributed to the prolonged heavy rainfall across the southern provinces. Authorities monitored the situation closely and provided updates to the public





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ฝนฟ้าคะนอง ลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ คลื่นสูง ภาคใต้ ไทย พยากรณ์อากาศ มรสุม หน่วยงานให้การ식anh Long Tạng Surat Thani Phuket Krabi Nakhon Si Thammarat

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