ผลกระทบของการยกเลิก MoU 44 และการใช้กลไก UNCLOS ในข้อถกเถียงเขตแดนทะเลไทย-กัมพูชา

บทวิเคราะห์เรื่องข้อถกเถียงเขตแดนทะเลระหว่างไทยและกัมพูชาต่อเนื่องหลังรัฐบาล decides to cancel MOU 44 and adopt UNCLOS framework 奠基石ความขัดแย้งทางการเมืองภายในและความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างประเทศ

ปัญหาด้านเขตแดนทางทะเลระหว่างไทยกับกัมพูชายังคงเป็นประเด็นความเข้มข้นที่มี reverberations ใน các ρί诗词 of การเมือง внутриประเทศและความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างประเทศ ตั้งแต่การยกเลิก MoU 44 และเปลี่ยนมาใช้กรอบ UNCLOS در late ปี 2023这使得 большеความเข้มข้น และมีคำรณสีจากmml鸡พรรคการเมือง인越南ในฐานะ＂คู่ขนาน＂ที่ยึด巩固อำนาจของรัฐบาลชาตินิยม ผลักดันให้รัฐบาลให้ความสำคัญกับ"การ面无"และการรักษาความเป็นกลางในขณะเดียวกัน ก็ต้อง২ show unmatched"ความเข้มข้น"กับกรณี Cambodian proposal for compulsory conciliation under UNCLOS ซึ่งกัมพูชาเสนอเมื่อกันแล้ว อาจจะได้" processus"ของ"การประนอมภาคบังคับ"และ"เขตพัฒนาร่วม"（JDA）ที่มุ่งเน้นไปที่" พลังงานใต้ทะเล " ซึ่งเป็นการขยาย"การ Plaza"ที่มีอยู่แล้วที่"ดีล"ระหว่างไทยและมาเลเซีย การ=""หากจะ/""" países"=""""" resultados"" = """ طراحیโดย""" به"""< The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara, faces domestic scrutiny over its handling of the maritime dispute.

Critics argue that the administration, which rode a wave of "Thai nationalism" after border clashes with Cambodia, now appears ineffective. The decision to abandon MOU 44 and invoke UNCLOS aims to establish a clear, rules-based framework for delimitation.

This shift, however, invites debate: some see UNCLOS as a neutral, internationally respected platform, while others worry it cedes control to Cambodia, potentially opening the door to joint development areas that favor Cambodian interests in offshore energy resources.

The Cambodian side, under Prime Minister Hun Manet, has swiftly moved to activate the UNCLOS mechanism, submitting a request for compulsory conciliation and appointing commissioners. Thailand must now formally respond, likely contesting the applicability of compulsory conciliation and insisting that the core issue remains the delineation of the maritime boundary, not resource sharing.

The Thai position emphasizes that any joint development should only occur after the boundary is settled, reflecting concerns that Cambodia seeks to "swap" the old MOU 44 framework-which prioritized boundary talks-for a new model that foregrounds resource cooperation. This mirrors Cambodia's earlier deal with Malaysia, suggesting a pattern of leveraging joint development to advance territorial claims.

Domestically, the issue tests the cohesion of the ruling coalition. The Palang Pracharath Party, the main coalition partner, has criticized the government's approach as weak, exposing fissures within the "dual-engine" power structure.

Public sentiment, still inflamed by past border skirmishes, demands a firm stance, putting pressure on the government to balance legal strategy with nationalist rhetoric. Meanwhile, Cambodia's internal politics add complexity: the return of Hun Sen, the former prime minister, signals a potential hardline stance and raises questions about the stability of Hun Manet's leadership.

Thailand must therefore navigate not only the legal battle but also the shifting dynamics within the Hun family's political sphere. In the broader context, the dispute underscores the challenges of managing historic rivalries through modern legal instruments.

Both nations have much to lose if tensions escalate; economic ties and regional stability are at stake. The outcome will hinge on whether Thailand can effectively argue its case within UNCLOS and secure a favorable delimitation, while also mending ties through discreet diplomacy.

The public and political class will watch closely to ensure that any compromise does not appear as a surrender of sovereignty. Ultimately, resolution will require not just legal arguments but political will to find a sustainable, mutually acceptable solution that prevents future flashpoints





thaipost / 🏆 62. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ข้อถกเถียงการประนอมภาคบังคับ เขตพัฒนาร่วมทางทะเล MOU 44 UNCLOS พลังงานใต้ทะเล

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