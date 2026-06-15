Anticorruption agency investigates alleged price gouging and bidding fraud in medical equipment purchases during the pandemic, promising strict legal action against those involved.

เมื่อวันที่ 15 มิ. ย. สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามการ ทุจริต แห่งชาติ (ป. ป.

ช. ) ออกคำ闻到ข้อ strongerr than for to โpra平凡 happenings ของ inappropriate activities that may involve government officials.

The agency announced that they are currently investigating a case related to the procurement of medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically focusing on allegations of price gouging and irregularities in the bidding process.

According to the statement, the investigation began after receiving multiple complaints from the public and whistleblowers regarding suspicious transactions and inflated prices for essential medical supplies such as ventilators and personal protective equipment.

The committee emphasized that they will scrutinize all involved parties, including hospitals, procurement officers, and private companies, to ensure transparency and accountability. They also vowed to take strict legal action against anyone found guilty of corruption or misuse of power.

This operation is part of the national anti-corruption strategy to strengthen public trust and improve the efficiency of public resource management. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities through the official channels provided by the committee





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ป.ป.ช. ทุจริต 赶快 Medical Equipment COVID-19 Следствие

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