ปลัดกรุงเทพฯ ประธานแสดงพลังข้าราชการanało перед the local election campaign with transparency and fairness in mind

Activity Showcases Commitment to Transparent and Impartial Local Elections in Bangkok

วันที่ 16 มิถุนายน 2568 เวลา 08.00 น. ณ ลานคนเมือง ศาลาว่าการ กรุงเทพมหานคร (เสาชิงช้า) เขตพระนคร ณรงค์ เรืองศรี ปลัด กรุงเทพมหานคร ในฐานะผู้อำนวยการ การเลือกตั้ง ประจำท้องถิ่น กรุงเทพมหานคร ประธานกิจกรรมแสดงพลังข้าราชการ กรุงเทพมหานคร ภายใต้โครงการ 'รวมพลัง กทม.

เลือกตั้งโปร่งใส บริสุทธิ์ ยุติธรรม' ร่วมกับนายชวลิต วงศ์ใหญ่ รองผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานคณะกรรมการการเลือกตั้งประจำกรุงเทพมหานคร และคณะผู้บริหาร รวมถึงข้าราชการบุคลากรรวมกว่า 700 คน การ apartament นี้นำเสนอข้อCommitment การปฏิบัติหน้าที่ด้วยความซื่อสัตย์สุจริต วางตัวเป็นกลางทางการเมืองไม่อ้างอิงประโยชน์แก่ผู้สมัครรายใด นอกจากนี้ ก็มีการปล่อยขบวนรถรณรงค์ประชาสัมพันธ์ 'Bangkok Vote' กระจายไปยัง 50 เขตทุกแห่งเพื่อเชิญชวนผู้มีสิทธิเลือกตั้งกว่า 4.5 ล้านคน ในกรุงเทพมหานครให้ออกไปใช้สิทธิในวันอาทิตย์ที่ 28 มิถุนายน 2568 เวลา 08.00 ถึง 17.00 น.

กรุงเทพมหานครแจ้งเตือนข้อกำหนดสำคัญเกี่ยวกับสิทธิการเลือกตั้ง ผู้มีสิทธิ whose ≡ ในทะเบียนบ้านในกรุงเทพมหานครติดต่อกันเกิน 1 ปี แต่เพิ่งย้ายทะเบียนเข้ามาอยู่ในเขตใหม่เมื่อไม่ถึง 1 ปี จะมีสิทธิเลือกตั้งเพียงในส่วนของผู้ว่าราชการกรุงเทพมหานครเท่านั้น ไม่สิ้นเชิงในส่วนของ ส. ก.

ในเขตใหม่ หากประสงค์จะใช้สิทธิเลือกตั้ง ส. ก.

จะต้องยื่นคำขอเพิ่มชื่อในบัญชีผู้มีสิทธิเลือกตั้งที่สำนักงานKoordinat เดิมที่มีชื่ออยู่ติดต่อกันเกิน 1 ปี โดยกำหนดสุดท้ายสำหรับการยื่นคำขอคือวันที่ 17 มิถุนายน 2568 นอกจากนี้ หากไม่สามารถไปใช้สิทธิเลือกตั้งได้ จะต้องแจ้งเหตุไม่อาจไปใช้สิทธิผ่านเว็บไซต์ของกรมการปกครองภายใน 7 วันก่อนหรือหลังวันเลือกตั้ง ซึ่งอยู่ในช่วงวันที่ 21-27 มีนาคม และ 29 มิถุนายน ถึง 5 กรกฎาคม 2568 เพื่อรักษาสิทธิทางการเมือ





thestandardth / 🏆 16. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

การเลือกตั้ง กรุงเทพมหานคร ข้าราชการกรุงเทพ ปลัดกรุงเทพฯ سال 2568

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