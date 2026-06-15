ประกวดผลงานโครงการ TO BE NUMBER ONE ระดับกรุงเทพมหานคร ปี 2569

รายงานผลการประกวดโครงการ TO BE NUMBER ONE ระดับกรุงเทพมหานคร ปี 2569 พบที่มี 18 เขตและ 16 ชุมชนผ่านเข้าร Essa的级别并通过层层筛选最终的国家级比赛将于2016年7月11日至15日在曼谷乍都乍县的Maruay Garden Hotel及暖武里府的Muang Thong Thani Impact Forum Arena举行。

ประกวดผลงาน โครงการ TO BE NUMBER ONE ระดับ กรุงเทพมหานคร ประจำปี 2569 ดร. พญ.

เลิศลักษณ์ กล่าวว่ากรุงเทพมหานคร ในฐานะหนึ่งในหน่วยงานหลักของโครงการ TO BE NUMBER ONE ในทูลกระหม่อมหญิงอุบลรัตนราชกัญญา สิริวัฒนาพรรณวดี ดำเนินงานสนองแนวพระดำริ ขององค์ประธานมาโดยต่อเนื่อง เริ่มจากการขับเคลื่อนชมรม TO BE NUMBER ONE ในชุมชน และส่งผลงานเข้าประกวดตั้งแต่ปี 2549 และพัฒนาระบบการบริหารจัดการผ่านสำนักงานเขตทั้ง 50 เขต เอื้อต่อการขับเคลื่อนงานแบบบูรณาการ จนส่งผลให้กรุงเทพมหานครมีเขตร่วมกับชุมชนที่มีผลการดำเนินงานตามเกณฑ์มาตรฐาน ในกลุ่มต้นแบบ 18 เขตและ 23 ชุมชน และในโอกาสนี้กรุงเทพมหานครขอขอบคุณทุกฝ่าย ทั้งภาคประชาชน ภาคเอกชน และภาครัฐ ที่แม้ไม่ใช่หน่วยงานในสังกัดกรุงเทพมหานครแต่ได้ร่วมแรงร่วมใจกันดำเนินงานโครงการ TO BE NUMBER ONE สู่เป้าหมายการสร้างสรรค์เยาวชนไทยให้ปลอดภัยจากยาเสพติด เติบ但同时 Lindsay mentioned that Bangkok, as one of the main agencies of the TO BE NUMBER ONE project under the patronage of Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhanabhakdi, has continuously carried out activities in line with the President's vision.

It started by driving TO BE NUMBER ONE clubs in communities and submitting works for competition since 1996 and developed the management system through all 50 district offices to support integrated operations. This has resulted in Bangkok having districts and communities with operational results meeting the standard criteria in the model group of 18 districts and 23 communities.

On this occasion, Bangkok would like to thank all parties, both the public, private, and state sectors, which although not under the jurisdiction of Bangkok, have joined forces to carry out the TO BE NUMBER ONE project towards the goal of creating Thai youth who are safe from drugs and grow to their full potential, leading to a source of pride.

The TO BE NUMBER ONE project competition at the Bangkok level for 2016 was held on May 16-17, 2016, divided into two types: district TO BE NUMBER ONE and community TO BE NUMBER ONE club. There were 30 districts and 41 communities entering the competition.

The results of the district TO BE NUMBER ONE competition had districts with works at the excellent level passing to the national round, 18 districts, namely: Chatuchak district, gold prize 1, Chom Thong district, gold prize 1, Thung Khru district, gold prize 1, Thawi Watthana district, gold prize 1, Bang Na district, gold prize 1, Min Buri district, gold prize 1, Rat Burana district, gold prize 1, Lat Phrao district, gold prize 1, Khlong Sam Wa district, excellent, Din Daeng district, excellent, Bangkok Noi district, excellent, Bang Khun Thian district, excellent, Bang Khen district, excellent, Bang Bon district, excellent, Bueng Kum district, excellent, Prawet district, excellent, Phra Khanong district, excellent, and Nong Chok district, excellent.

Meanwhile, the results of the TO BE NUMBER ONE community club competition at the Bangkok level for 2016 had communities with works at the excellent level passing to the national round, 16 communities, namely: Suwannaphirom 2 community, Bueng Kum district, silver prize 2, Chang Ron community, Rat Burana district, gold prize 2, Bunnak community, Rat Burana district, gold prize 1, Suwannaniwet village, Bueng Kum district, model gold level, On Nut 40 Rai community, Prawet district, model gold level, Sap Charoen community, Nong Chok district, model gold level, Phaendin Thong Wat Lam Phueng community, Nong Chok district, model gold level, Nititthara Condominium Khlong Toei community, Bang Na district, silver prize 2, Yaim Suan community, Phra Khanong district, silver prize 2, Ratchanija community, Rat Burana district, silver prize 2, Thap Kaeo community, Huai Khwang district, silver prize 2, Wat Puranawas community, Thawi Watthana district, gold prize 1, Khlong Phithayalongkorn community, Bang Khun Thian district, gold prize 1, Bang Phrom Ruam Jai community, Thawi Watthana district, excellent, Rom Pradu community, Bang Na district, excellent, and KitchaVilla 3 village, Nong Chok district, excellent.

All these districts and communities will present their works at the national competition along with districts and communities that passed the national round from various regions across the country at the TO BE NUMBER ONE national member gathering for 2016, scheduled to be held on July 11, 2016, at Maruay Garden Hotel, Chatuchak district, Bangkok, and between July 12-15, 2016, at Impact Forum Arena, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province





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TO BE NUMBER ONE โครงการป้องกันยาเสพติด กรุงเทพมหานคร เยาวชน ประกวดผลงาน

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