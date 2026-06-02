บริษัท จัสมิน อินเตอร์ เนชั่นแนล ชี้แจงข้อผิดพลาดในการรายงานการจำหน่ายหุ้น

บริษัท จัสมิน อินเตอร์ เนชั่นแนล จำกัด (มหาชน) ชี้แจงข่าวที่ปรากฏในสื่อว่าผู้ถือหุ้นรายใหญ่จากรายงานแบบ 246-2 มีข้อผิดพลาด จำนวนหุ้นที่จำหน่ายจริงเพียง 11 ล้านหุ้น (0.1326%) ไม่ใช่ 4.1 พันล้านหุ้น (49.876%) ตามที่ปรากฏสร้างความตึงเครียด Carelessness in reporting through the securities system has been corrected and reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

บริษัท จัสมิน อินเตอร์ เนชั่นแนล จำกัด (มหาชน) หรือ JAS ได้ยืนยันให้รายงานผ่าน ตลาดหลักทรัพย์แห่งประเทศไทย (ตลท.

) ในวันที่ซึ่งไม่ช้า แต่ต้องถูกต้องว่ามีข้อผิดพลาดในข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับการจำหน่ายหุ้นของผู้ถือหุ้นรายใหญ่อันดับหนึ่ง ตามรายงานแบบ 246-2 ที่ปรากฏมีข้อมูลว่ามีการจำหน่ายหุ้นจำนวน 4,135,762,557 หุ้น ซึ่งคิดเป็นสัดส่วน 49.8760% ของทุนจดทะเบียนชำระแล้ว of the company.

However, after inquiry, the company confirmed that the actual disposal was only 11,000,000 shares or 0.1326%, and the major shareholder still holds the remaining shares as originally reported. The erroneous data stemmed from a careless filing in the securities reporting system, which has now been rectified.

This clarification aims to correct widespread media reports that caused confusion among investors. The company reaffirmed its commitment to transparent disclosure and apologized for any inconvenience caused by the erroneous data.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand also received the updated clarification, ensuring that the market operates with accurate information. Investors are advised to rely only on official channels for corporate disclosures.

The incident highlights the importance of stringent data verification in the securities reporting process to maintain investor confidence and market stability. Regulatory bodies may review the procedures to prevent recurrence.

The company's stock price might have been volatile due to the initial erroneous report, but the correction should stabilize investor sentiment. Major shareholders must ensure accurate reporting to avoid market misinformation.

The incident serves as a reminder for all listed companies to double-check their filings. The Securities and Exchange Commission might monitor such cases closely. The market's integrity depends on reliable reporting systems.

Companies must adhere strictly to guidelines when submitting forms like 246-2. Misreporting can lead to legal consequences and loss of investor trust. JAS's prompt correction is viewed positively, but the root cause must be addressed.

The clarification document was submitted to the exchange and made publicly available. Investors should refer to the SET website for authentic filings. The media also has a role in verifying information before publication.

Overall, this incident underscores the need for robust internal controls in corporate disclosures. The company's management likely faced pressure to correct the mistake swiftly. Such errors, though unintentional, can impact market perception.

The exchange's swift acknowledgment and update机制 helped mitigate potential damage. The company's legal team probably reviewed the correction for compliance. The incident might prompt a review of the electronic filing system's validation checks.

Major shareholders are required to report their holdings accurately under securities law. The discrepancy between reported and actual numbers was significant, raising eyebrows. The correction came after the false data propagated across news outlets.

The company's investor relations department handled the clarification professionally. The SET will continue to monitor compliance with disclosure rules. The market participants should always cross-check with official sources. This case illustrates how a single data entry error can snowball.

The company's transparency in addressing the issue is commendable. The incident may lead to discussions on improving reporting standards. The 246-2 form is critical for tracking insider transactions. The error did not involve intentional misrepresentation but a system mistake.

Nevertheless, the impact on investors could have been severe if left uncorrected. The company reaffirmed that there was no undisclosed insider trading. The major shareholder remained committed to the company despite the erroneous report.

The SET's role in disseminating corrected information is vital. The market can now operate with accurate data regarding JAS's shareholding structure. The company's fundamentals remain unchanged, and the correction restores clarity.

Investors should focus on the company's performance rather than transient reporting errors. The incident serves as a learning point for all market participants





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

จัสมิน อินเตอร์ เนชั่นแนล JAS รายงานแบบ 246-2 ผู้ถือหุ้นรายใหญ่ จำหน่ายหุ้น ตลาดหลักทรัพย์แห่งประเทศไทย ข้อผิดพลาดการรายงาน การแจ้งֵง

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