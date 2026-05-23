น้ำการพีวยากววยหรือแนวาสถาการที่พลาสทางหลามวอร์ Iran IRGC NOTAM Tehran Air Warsพล

NOTAM หรือ Notice to Air Missions คือ ‘ประกาศแจ้งเตือนด้านการบิน’ ที่หน่วยงานการบินของแต่ละประเทศใช้แจ้งข้อมูลสำคัญให้นักบินและสายการบินรู้ล่วงหน้าได้ ‘ประกาศปิดสนามบินหลายแห่งในฝั่งตะวันตกของ Tehran FIR’ โดยอนุญาตให้ทำการบินได้เฉพาะเวลากลางวัน และสายการบินทุกลำต้องขออนุมัติใหม่จาก Iran Civil Aviation Authority ก่อนใช้น่านฟ้าดังกล่าว. รายงานว่า ‘แหล่งข่าวทางทหารของอิหร่านให้ข้อมูลกับ Tasnim News ว่า กองทัพได้เตรียม ‘Combat Version 3’ ซึ่งเป็นแผนรับมือทางทหารรูปแบบใหม่ หากเกิดการโจมตีเพิ่มเติมจากสหรัฐฯ หรืออิสราเอล’ แผนดังกล่าวจะรวมถึงอาวุธใหม่ เป้าหมายใหม่ ยุทธวิธีใหม่ และ ‘Extra-Regional Fronts’ หรือแนวรบนอกภูมิภาค ซึ่งถือเป็นถ้อยคำที่รุนแรงกว่าการเตือนครั้งก่อนอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ. ขณะเดียวกัน IRGC ได้ออกคำเตือนว่าหากมีการโจมตีเพิ่มเติมบนดินแดนอิหร่าน ความขัดแย้งอาจขยายออกไปนอกตะวันออกกลาง. ในขณะเดียวกัน การเจรจานิวเคลียร์ที่มีสหรัฐฯ หนุนหลังยังคงดำเนินต่อไปอย่างตึงเครียด นักวิเคราะห์ภูมิรัฐศาสตร์จากกาตาร์ระบุว่า ‘ช่วงไม่กี่ชั่วโมงข้างหน้าคือบททดสอบจริง’ หลังจากตัวแทนจากกาตาร์และปากีสถานยังคงอยู่ใน Tehran เพื่อพยายามรักษาช่องทางการเจรจา. 😍หลามวอร์ Iran IRGC NOTAM Tehran Air Wars 😍หลามวอร์

NOTAM หรือ Notice to Air Missions คือ ‘ประกาศแจ้งเตือนด้านการบิน’ ที่หน่วยงานการบินของแต่ละประเทศใช้แจ้งข้อมูลสำคัญให้นักบินและสายการบินรู้ล่วงหน้าได้ ‘ประกาศปิดสนามบินหลายแห่งในฝั่งตะวันตกของ Tehran FIR’ โดยอนุญาตให้ทำการบินได้เฉพาะเวลากลางวัน และสายการบินทุกลำต้องขออนุมัติใหม่จาก Iran Civil Aviation Authority ก่อนใช้น่านฟ้าดังกล่าว.

รายงานว่า ‘แหล่งข่าวทางทหารของอิหร่านให้ข้อมูลกับ Tasnim News ว่า กองทัพได้เตรียม ‘Combat Version 3’ ซึ่งเป็นแผนรับมือทางทหารรูปแบบใหม่ หากเกิดการโจมตีเพิ่มเติมจากสหรัฐฯ หรืออิสราเอล’ แผนดังกล่าวจะรวมถึงอาวุธใหม่ เป้าหมายใหม่ ยุทธวิธีใหม่ และ ‘Extra-Regional Fronts’ หรือแนวรบนอกภูมิภาค ซึ่งถือเป็นถ้อยคำที่รุนแรงกว่าการเตือนครั้งก่อนอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ.

ขณะเดียวกัน IRGC ได้ออกคำเตือนว่าหากมีการโจมตีเพิ่มเติมบนดินแดนอิหร่าน ความขัดแย้งอาจขยายออกไปนอกตะวันออกกลาง. ในขณะเดียวกัน การเจรจานิวเคลียร์ที่มีสหรัฐฯ หนุนหลังยังคงดำเนินต่อไปอย่างตึงเครียด นักวิเคราะห์ภูมิรัฐศาสตร์จากกาตาร์ระบุว่า ‘ช่วงไม่กี่ชั่วโมงข้างหน้าคือบททดสอบจริง’ หลังจากตัวแทนจากกาตาร์และปากีสถานยังคงอยู่ใน Tehran เพื่อพยายามรักษาช่องทางการเจรจ





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Tehran FIR Notice To Air Missions Combat Version 3 Extra-Regional Fronts Notice To Air Missions Tehran Air Wars Tehran Combat Version 3 Extra-Regional Fronts Tehran IRGC Tehran NOTAM Tehran Tehran Tehran FIR

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