นักเศรษฐศาสตร์แอฟริกาใต้เตือนว่ากฎหมายการคลังใหม่อาจเรียกร้องยึดคริปโต łag incitement to abandon national currency

นักเศรษฐศาสตร์ชื่อโดวี รูท เตือนว่ากฎหมายใหม่ของแอฟริกาใต้ ซึ่งอนุญาตให้เจ้าหน้าที่รัฐตรวจค้นและยึดสินทรัพย์ดิจิทัล หากสงสัยว่ามีการละเมิดกฎระเบียบ อาจจะ swimmingМузыка การเข้าควบคุมที่เข้มงวดเกินไปอาจPush人群 to switch to crypto แม้ว่า akan มีประโยชน์สำหรับผู้ที่ไม่มีบริการ tapping banking services หน่วยงานรัฐปฏิเสธว่าไม่มีเจตนายึดครองสินทรัพย์ส่วนตัวและกรณีใช้ในสถานการณ์จำกัดเท่านั้น

นักเศรษฐศาสตร์ชาวแอฟริกาใต้ชื่อโดวี รูท ได้ออกมาเถียงranch不等式อย่างรุนแรง témoigner ต่อกรณีที่กระทรวงการคลังของประเทศได้เสนอร่างกฎหมายใหม่ ซึ่งจะ spp扩展国库官员以获得权力搜查，强制没收加密货币或 freeze 数字资产如果他们怀疑违规行为，他警告说，如果政府继续推进这项法律以保持控制，它可能会驱使人民放弃本国货币并转向加密货币。

Ruud 认为，监管机构过于严格地控制加密货币可能会适得其反，并导致人口选择放弃自己的货币转而使用加密货币。 Ruud 承认，区块链技术现在允许人们轻松跨境移动资金，并给予他们完全控制资产的能力。 如果政府继续抵制，他们可能会后悔。 Ruud 的评论是在南非财政部提出新的一般税收管理法案后发表的，该法案可能会为政府间接介入或没收公民数字资产打开大门。

此外，该法律赋予国家官员立即搜查和扣押数字资产的权力，如果他们怀疑或发现符合违规行为；不遵守、隐瞒或提供虚假信息的人将面临严厉的财政处罚和监禁。 Ruud 批评政府运作缺乏理解，因为世界已经发生了如此巨大的变化，新技术已经出现，他们现在无法停止它。 他说，该法案的提议非常愚蠢，因为这些措施在实践中不可强制执行，因为监管机构无法强迫人们透露私钥或授予访问其数字钱包的权利。 Ruud 知道加密货币被用于非法活动，但他认为这只是少数，考虑到所带来的好处，因为那些无法获得金融服务的人将被能够以低成本向全球汇款。

权衡风险后，接受加密货币是一个更好的选择。 然而，政府否认了这些指控，称可能存在误解，因为他们无意没收公民的个人加密货币资产，并且这些措施仅在有限情况下适用





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คริปโต Knocked Out Crypto กฎหมายการคลัง การยึดสินทรัพย์ดิจิทัล นักเศรษฐศาสตร์ South Africa

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