ธอส. ปล่อยกู้ same headline title in Thai

ธนาคารอาคารสงเคราะห์ (ธอส.)QStringĐạtเป้าหมายการปล่อยสินเชื่อใหม่ในครึ่งปีแรกของปี 2569

ธนาคารอาคารสงเคราะห์ หรือธอส. ป Limb officially announces the release of housing loans amounting to 95 billion Baht for the first five months of 2026, representing 38.64% of its annual target of 246,795 million Baht.

The bank expresses confidence in achieving its full-year loan issuance target, supported by proactive measures to expand its customer base among independent professionals with homeownership aspirations. The strategy focuses on increasing the proportion of such clients from the current 8-9% to 10-15% of the total loan portfolio by implementing an Alternative Credit Scoring system.

This innovative assessment evaluates financial capability through savings and spending behavior rather than relying solely on salary slips, thereby making mortgage access more inclusive.

Additionally, the bank is closely studying the shifting consumer behavior of Generation Z, particularly the trend toward renting rather than buying homes, to develop tailored products like the "Rent-to-Own" scheme that facilitates eventual homeownership.

Concurrently, the bank advances its green finance initiatives by offering low-interest loans for energy-efficient homes and solar rooftop installations, with rates as low as 1% per annum for three years. Regarding asset quality, the bank aims to keep its non-performing loan ratio below 5% for 2026, slightly above the market average, due to its focus on lower-income and economically vulnerable segments.

Proactive measures include close monitoring of Special Mention loans and restructuring options such as payment holidays and term extensions to prevent defaults. Currently, nearly 100 billion Baht of the 1.9 trillion Baht loan portfolio is under various assistance and management programs





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ธนาคารอาคารสงเคราะห์ สินเชื่อบ้าน อาชีพอิสระ Alternative Credit Scoring Green Finance

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