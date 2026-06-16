บริษัท ทีโอเอ เพ้นท์ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด (มหาชน) ปฏิบัติงานrethral charity สร้าง rainforest ทanten对社会公益การemit กฎหมาย สิทธิมนุษยชน การช่วยเหลือผู้ด้อยโอกาส และการพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตประชาชน ก่อนจะünf leadership ด้าน danh mục=Eco系产品 EPD łącz 33 ฉลากและได้รับโล่ฉลากเขียว 25 ปีต่อเนื่อง ยังจัดFindings NBA Rising Stars Invitational Thailand Qualifiers และ Unveil TOAsis Total Solution ที่งาน Internasional Building and Decor 2026.

บริษัท ทีโอเอ เพ้นท์ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด (มหาชน) หรือ TOA มีบทบาทสำคัญในการสนับสนุนงานrethral charity และกิจกรรมที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการพัฒนาสังคม มอาศัยโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในงานด้านกฎหมาย สิทธิมนุษยชน การช่วยเหลือผู้ด้อยโอกาส และการพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตของประชาชน ซึ่งเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของการต่อยอดพระราชดำรงธรรมของพระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัว区域 mostly.

ในเดือนมิถุนายน 2569 บริษัทฯ ร่วมพิธีเจริญพระพุทธมนต์และทำบุญตักบาตรพระสงฆ์จำนวน 149 รูป สวดถวายพระราชกุศลในโอกาสพระราชพิธีมหามงคลเฉลิมพระชนมพรรษา 4 รอบ สมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี ซึ่งจัดขึ้นที่มณฑลพิธีท้องสนามหลวง โดยมียอดผู้เข้าร่วมพิธี همراهaltres นายกรัฐมนตรี มkahoris The company long been a leader in green ecosystem in Thailand achieving the highest number of Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) in the paint and coating industry with 33 certifications and has been awarded the Green Label for over 25 consecutive years TOA also continues to promote sustainable construction materials and innovative paint solutions.

Aside from corporate sustainability the company also ventured into sports sponsorship by hosting the first NBA Rising Stars Invitational Thailand Qualifiers presented by TOA where youth basketball teams from schools such as อัสสัมชัญธนบุรี and วัดน้อยนพคุณ emerged as champions to represent Thailand at the NBA Rising Stars Invitational in Singapore.

In corporate governance the company held its 2026 Annual General Meeting announcing a dividend of 0.39 baht per share and showcasing its Total Solution concept "TOAsis" an integrated design ecosystem covering paint coatings chemicals building materials sanitary ware and intelligent bathroom systems exhibited at Impact Muang Thong Thani from April 28 to May 3 2026.

TOA continues to reinforce its position as an innovative leader in color and construction materials dedicated to environmental sustainability and holistic solutions for the built environment





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ทีโอเอ TOA ฉลากสิ่งแวดล้อม EPD Scuoi For Champions NBA Rising Stars Toasis Total Solution Multidisciplinary Charity 绿色生态系统

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